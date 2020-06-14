All apartments in Leavenworth
610 N Broadway
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

610 N Broadway

610 North Broadway Street · (913) 705-0201
Location

610 North Broadway Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 610 N Broadway · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1381 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming Historic Brick Home - Schedule Now!! - Historic brick home less than 5 minutes away from downtown Leavenworth or the front gate of Fort Leavenworth. Spacious living room, dining, kitchen, two bedrooms, one and a half baths with basement to include utility room and laundry room complete with washer and dryer. NO PETS and NO SMOKING.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4396818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 N Broadway have any available units?
610 N Broadway has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 610 N Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
610 N Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 N Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 610 N Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 610 N Broadway offer parking?
No, 610 N Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 610 N Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 N Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 N Broadway have a pool?
No, 610 N Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 610 N Broadway have accessible units?
No, 610 N Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 610 N Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 N Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 N Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 N Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
