610 N Broadway

Charming Historic Brick Home - Schedule Now!! - Historic brick home less than 5 minutes away from downtown Leavenworth or the front gate of Fort Leavenworth. Spacious living room, dining, kitchen, two bedrooms, one and a half baths with basement to include utility room and laundry room complete with washer and dryer. NO PETS and NO SMOKING.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management at 913.705.0201 or visit www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: Credit score of about 600, no evictions within the past 7 years, at least 90 days income, household income of at least 3 times the rent, at least 18 years of age.



No Pets Allowed



