Amenities

w/d hookup parking carpet

3 Bed, 2 Full Bath House -- $775 - This 3 bedroom house has all new carpet. Living room, large kitchen, laundry, bedroom and full bath on main level. Two bedrooms and a second full bathroom on second floor. Large closets. No pets, no smoking.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5420079)