Leavenworth, KS
309 Miami
309 Miami Street · No Longer Available
309 Miami Street, Leavenworth, KS 66048

w/d hookup
parking
carpet
carpet
w/d hookup
parking
3 Bed, 2 Full Bath House -- $775 - This 3 bedroom house has all new carpet. Living room, large kitchen, laundry, bedroom and full bath on main level. Two bedrooms and a second full bathroom on second floor. Large closets. No pets, no smoking.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5420079)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
