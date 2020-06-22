Rent Calculator
2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA
2541 S 4th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2541 S 4th St, Leavenworth, KS 66048
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
OFFICE / RETAIL - New building on busy K-7 (20,000 cars per day). Move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA have any available units?
2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leavenworth, KS
.
Is 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA currently offering any rent specials?
2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA pet-friendly?
No, 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leavenworth
.
Does 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA offer parking?
No, 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA does not offer parking.
Does 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA have a pool?
No, 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA does not have a pool.
Does 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA have accessible units?
No, 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA does not have accessible units.
Does 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA have units with dishwashers?
No, 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA have units with air conditioning?
No, 2541 South 4th Street, Leavenworth, KS, USA does not have units with air conditioning.
