This split level home has great views of the Missouri River and Centennial Bridge. New water heater and flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms all on the main level. Fenced in portion of the yard. Short distance to Fort Leavenworth.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 217 Pawnee Lane have any available units?
217 Pawnee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 217 Pawnee Lane have?
Some of 217 Pawnee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Pawnee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
217 Pawnee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.