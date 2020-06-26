All apartments in Leavenworth
217 Pawnee Lane

217 Pawnee Lane
Location

217 Pawnee Lane, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This split level home has great views of the Missouri River and Centennial Bridge. New water heater and flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms all on the main level. Fenced in portion of the yard. Short distance to Fort Leavenworth.
This split level home has great views of the Missouri River and Centennial Bridge. New water heater and flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms all on the main level. Fenced in portion of the yard. Short distance to Fort Leavenworth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 217 Pawnee Lane have any available units?
217 Pawnee Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 217 Pawnee Lane have?
Some of 217 Pawnee Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 217 Pawnee Lane currently offering any rent specials?
217 Pawnee Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 217 Pawnee Lane pet-friendly?
No, 217 Pawnee Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leavenworth.
Does 217 Pawnee Lane offer parking?
Yes, 217 Pawnee Lane offers parking.
Does 217 Pawnee Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 217 Pawnee Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 217 Pawnee Lane have a pool?
No, 217 Pawnee Lane does not have a pool.
Does 217 Pawnee Lane have accessible units?
No, 217 Pawnee Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 217 Pawnee Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 217 Pawnee Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 217 Pawnee Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 217 Pawnee Lane has units with air conditioning.
