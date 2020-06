Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice and affordable cozy 2bd 1 bath with washer and dryer also water included in rent carpet throughout! This duplex features a dishwasher, garbage disposal with a private storage basement with a large yard space! You wouldn't want to miss this great location for anyone looking to be in the Leavenworth area Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1028453?source=marketing