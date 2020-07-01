All apartments in Leavenworth
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

113 D Pottawatomie

113 Pottawatomie St · No Longer Available
Location

113 Pottawatomie St, Leavenworth, KS 66048

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bed - $725 All Utilities PAID, FREE Lawn Care! - Historic Neighborhood, just one house away from river view and walking trail! All Utilities Included! Ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Washer and dryer in common room. One pet, under 25 pounds. FREE Lawn Care and Trash service! No Smoking. Off Street Parking. Security deposit $725.

Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com

Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.

(RLNE2651508)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 D Pottawatomie have any available units?
113 D Pottawatomie doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leavenworth, KS.
What amenities does 113 D Pottawatomie have?
Some of 113 D Pottawatomie's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 D Pottawatomie currently offering any rent specials?
113 D Pottawatomie is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 D Pottawatomie pet-friendly?
Yes, 113 D Pottawatomie is pet friendly.
Does 113 D Pottawatomie offer parking?
Yes, 113 D Pottawatomie offers parking.
Does 113 D Pottawatomie have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 D Pottawatomie offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 D Pottawatomie have a pool?
No, 113 D Pottawatomie does not have a pool.
Does 113 D Pottawatomie have accessible units?
No, 113 D Pottawatomie does not have accessible units.
Does 113 D Pottawatomie have units with dishwashers?
No, 113 D Pottawatomie does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 113 D Pottawatomie have units with air conditioning?
No, 113 D Pottawatomie does not have units with air conditioning.

