113 D Pottawatomie

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

2 Bed - $725 All Utilities PAID, FREE Lawn Care! - Historic Neighborhood, just one house away from river view and walking trail! All Utilities Included! Ground floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Washer and dryer in common room. One pet, under 25 pounds. FREE Lawn Care and Trash service! No Smoking. Off Street Parking. Security deposit $725.



Professionally managed by Echelon Property Management, 913.705.0201. Apply at www.EchelonKS.com



Rental qualifications: 18 years of age or older, household income of 3 times the rent, credit score of about 600, 90 days' employment, no evictions within past 7 years.



(RLNE2651508)