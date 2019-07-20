6009 DELMAR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Fairway - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located in Fairway Kansas.

It features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven, stove, & dishwasher).

This home has hardwood floors throughout, an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, a 1 car garage, and a beautiful fenced in yard.

Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



(RLNE3539950)