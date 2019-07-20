All apartments in Fairway
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:48 AM

6009 DELMAR

6009 Delmar Street · No Longer Available
Location

6009 Delmar Street, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Fairway - This two bedroom one bathroom house is located in Fairway Kansas.
It features an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances (refrigerator, oven, stove, & dishwasher).
This home has hardwood floors throughout, an unfinished basement with washer & dryer connections, a 1 car garage, and a beautiful fenced in yard.
Tenant would be responsible for all utilities.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs. *Breed restrictions apply*
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE3539950)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6009 DELMAR have any available units?
6009 DELMAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairway, KS.
What amenities does 6009 DELMAR have?
Some of 6009 DELMAR's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6009 DELMAR currently offering any rent specials?
6009 DELMAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6009 DELMAR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6009 DELMAR is pet friendly.
Does 6009 DELMAR offer parking?
Yes, 6009 DELMAR offers parking.
Does 6009 DELMAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6009 DELMAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6009 DELMAR have a pool?
No, 6009 DELMAR does not have a pool.
Does 6009 DELMAR have accessible units?
No, 6009 DELMAR does not have accessible units.
Does 6009 DELMAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6009 DELMAR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6009 DELMAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6009 DELMAR does not have units with air conditioning.
