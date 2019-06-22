All apartments in Fairway
Last updated June 22 2019 at 10:58 AM

5939 ELMONTE

5939 El Monte St · No Longer Available
Location

5939 El Monte St, Fairway, KS 66205
Fairway

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home In Fairway - This 2 bedroom home is located on a quiet street in Fairway Kansas. This home features hardwood floors throughout, an unfinished basement, a bonus front room, attached 1 car garage, deck and patio.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For more information or to get a full list of all of our vacant homes, please visit our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4964692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 ELMONTE have any available units?
5939 ELMONTE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairway, KS.
What amenities does 5939 ELMONTE have?
Some of 5939 ELMONTE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 ELMONTE currently offering any rent specials?
5939 ELMONTE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 ELMONTE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5939 ELMONTE is pet friendly.
Does 5939 ELMONTE offer parking?
Yes, 5939 ELMONTE offers parking.
Does 5939 ELMONTE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5939 ELMONTE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 ELMONTE have a pool?
No, 5939 ELMONTE does not have a pool.
Does 5939 ELMONTE have accessible units?
No, 5939 ELMONTE does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 ELMONTE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5939 ELMONTE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5939 ELMONTE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5939 ELMONTE does not have units with air conditioning.
