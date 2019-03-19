12730 Kansas Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse hot tub internet access

At approximately 960 sq. ft. this stylish and tastefully furnished one-bedroom suite has a design dedicated to your comfort.



A spacious foyer provides a warm and inviting entrance into the suite.



The expansive living room features a fireplace, large windows that let in natural light while providing breathtaking views of Twin Peaks, Diamond Heights and Bernal Heights. Ornate Victorian moulding throughout the space enhances the windows and doors.

It is furnished with a comfortable sofabed with chaise lounge for guests.



Wifi



Cable TV



The intimate bedroom showcases the melding of classic architecture with a modern, contemporary design, and is furnished with a luxurious, queen-sized bed with pillow-top mattress.



The fully equipped kitchen offers every amenity you will need, including a dishwasher, coffee maker, microwave, toaster, toaster oven and electric water heater.



The dining area adjacent to the kitchen opens up to an outdoor deck.



The spacious spa-like bathroom has a shower over the tub, and a large vanity.



private deck with a view, chaise lounges for your outdoor enjoyment.



In unit washer and dryer.



Easy street parking.



Please note: The apartment is located next to the freeway allowing easy access. There may be freeway noise - the apartment has double-paned windows throughout to minimize noise levels. There is 1 flight of stairs leading to the front door and another flight of stairs to the apartment.