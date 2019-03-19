All apartments in Bonner Springs
Find more places like 12730 Kansas Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bonner Springs, KS
/
12730 Kansas Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12730 Kansas Street

12730 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12730 Kansas Avenue, Bonner Springs, KS 66012
Bonner - Loring

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
clubhouse
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
hot tub
internet access
At approximately 960 sq. ft. this stylish and tastefully furnished one-bedroom suite has a design dedicated to your comfort.

A spacious foyer provides a warm and inviting entrance into the suite.

The expansive living room features a fireplace, large windows that let in natural light while providing breathtaking views of Twin Peaks, Diamond Heights and Bernal Heights. Ornate Victorian moulding throughout the space enhances the windows and doors.
It is furnished with a comfortable sofabed with chaise lounge for guests.

Wifi

Cable TV

The intimate bedroom showcases the melding of classic architecture with a modern, contemporary design, and is furnished with a luxurious, queen-sized bed with pillow-top mattress.

The fully equipped kitchen offers every amenity you will need, including a dishwasher, coffee maker, microwave, toaster, toaster oven and electric water heater.

The dining area adjacent to the kitchen opens up to an outdoor deck.

The spacious spa-like bathroom has a shower over the tub, and a large vanity.

private deck with a view, chaise lounges for your outdoor enjoyment.

In unit washer and dryer.

Easy street parking.

Please note: The apartment is located next to the freeway allowing easy access. There may be freeway noise - the apartment has double-paned windows throughout to minimize noise levels. There is 1 flight of stairs leading to the front door and another flight of stairs to the apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12730 Kansas Street have any available units?
12730 Kansas Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bonner Springs, KS.
What amenities does 12730 Kansas Street have?
Some of 12730 Kansas Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12730 Kansas Street currently offering any rent specials?
12730 Kansas Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12730 Kansas Street pet-friendly?
No, 12730 Kansas Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bonner Springs.
Does 12730 Kansas Street offer parking?
No, 12730 Kansas Street does not offer parking.
Does 12730 Kansas Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12730 Kansas Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12730 Kansas Street have a pool?
No, 12730 Kansas Street does not have a pool.
Does 12730 Kansas Street have accessible units?
No, 12730 Kansas Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12730 Kansas Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12730 Kansas Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12730 Kansas Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12730 Kansas Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MO
Leawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSGardner, KS
Roeland Park, KSPlatte City, MOSpring Hill, KSNorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOKearney, MOPleasant Hill, MOGrain Valley, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City