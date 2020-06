Amenities

This building offers from 4,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet of warehouse/storage space. The space offers high ceilings with a large overhead door. The space would be perfect for storing inventory, automobiles, RV, camper, etc. The property is conveniently located along U.S. 31 in the hear of Pleasant Township. The space does not have water or sewer availability.