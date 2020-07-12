/
rum village
44 Apartments for rent in Rum Village, South Bend, IN
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!
1708 Oliver St.
1708 Oliver Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
924 sqft
UPDATED PICTURES COMING SOON! THIS IS A FUTURE RENTAL. Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located right off Prairie, close to local shops and eateries. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.
1715 Kemble Ave
1715 Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
2016 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management - Beautiful home with nice front porch, original woodwork throughout, offers 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, updated kitchen, formal dining room with built in cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, with big rooms and
445 S Carlisle St
445 South Carlisle Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$635
748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 445 S Carlisle St in South Bend. View photos, descriptions and more!
826 South Illinois Street
826 South Illinois Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Cozy single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a quiet green neighborhood. Located near Sample across the street from the South Bend Chocolate factory. Updated, solid house with an unfinished full size basement.
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,192
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,140
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.
1017 Keenan Court - 21A
1017 Keenan Ct, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
607 sqft
New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.
1226 E. Madison
1226 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
1226 E.
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY CLEAN, all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY CLEAN-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.
55403 Mayflower Rd - B-1
55403 Mayflower Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
900 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath duplex with eat in kitchen, separate dining room and off street parking. Completely rehabbed with new kitchen, flooring and paint. Laundry hook ups, side yard. $600 move in fee.
1009 E Jefferson Blvd - D-4
1009 East Jefferson Boulevard, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
730 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Sunnyside Commons is located near downtown South Bend and just minutes from the University of Notre Dame.
18199 Stoneridge St., Unit F
18199 Stoneridge Street, St. Joseph County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED. Located in Woodbridge Condominiums, less than five minutes from Notre Dame campus, this spacious condo has a layout that is unique from all the others.
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.
601 W Lasalle Ave - B-4
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
Studio
$629
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Charming studio apartment near downtown South Bend and recently renovated. Secured building, off street parking, laundry on-site. Large private, partially fenced back yard common area for all to enjoy.
1110 Chalfant St.
1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$949
1000 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off street parking in the 2 car
130 North Kenmore Street
130 North Kenmore Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard.
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully