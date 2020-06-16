835 Ashland

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning tennis court fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities tennis court

Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century. Nice quiet professional neighbors. Apt. #1 is on first floor left side of wrap around porch with a double door entry . Features include maple cabinets, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, antique fireplace, pretty pocket door, large rooms, and air conditioner.