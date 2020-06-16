All apartments in South Bend
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

835 Ashland

835 Ashland Avenue · (574) 514-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN 46616
Near Northwest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
tennis court
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
tennis court
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century. Nice quiet professional neighbors. Apt. #1 is on first floor left side of wrap around porch with a double door entry . Features include maple cabinets, dishwasher, range, refrigerator, antique fireplace, pretty pocket door, large rooms, and air conditioner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 835 Ashland have any available units?
835 Ashland has a unit available for $825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 835 Ashland have?
Some of 835 Ashland's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 835 Ashland currently offering any rent specials?
835 Ashland isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 835 Ashland pet-friendly?
No, 835 Ashland is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 835 Ashland offer parking?
No, 835 Ashland does not offer parking.
Does 835 Ashland have units with washers and dryers?
No, 835 Ashland does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 835 Ashland have a pool?
No, 835 Ashland does not have a pool.
Does 835 Ashland have accessible units?
No, 835 Ashland does not have accessible units.
Does 835 Ashland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 835 Ashland has units with dishwashers.
Does 835 Ashland have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 835 Ashland has units with air conditioning.
