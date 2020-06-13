Apartment List
/
IN
/
portage
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portage, IN

Finding an apartment in Portage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
2591 Parkview Unit 4
2591 Parkview St, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent and security deposit due before occupancy.
Results within 1 mile of Portage

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
Results within 5 miles of Portage

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aetna
1 Unit Available
4134 E. 5th Pl
4134 East 5th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4134 E. 5th Pl Available 06/15/20 PHENOMENAL NEIGHBORHOOD, EXCELLENT HOME, SUPER CONVENIENT COMMUTING - This is a beautiful home in a fantastic area. You will not be disappointed. Nice 3 bedroom with an open floor plan and all new paint throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1405 East 33rd Avenue
1405 East 33rd Avenue, Lake County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1060 sqft
1405 E 33rd Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hobart, IN. The total square footage is 1,160 and this home was built in 1959. This home is complete with central air through out and an attached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Portage
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:25am
8 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$895
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11475 Knox Street
11475 Knox Street, Winfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3900 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedrooom Located in Quiet Subdivision - Spacious, freshly painted home located in quiet country subdivision.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Gary
1 Unit Available
747 Lincoln St
747 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1263 sqft
Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you! This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1056 E 43rd Ave
1056 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt! EVERYTHING was brand new! We are talking all new plumbing, electrical, roof, hot water heater, furnace, fixtures, vanities, everything in bathroom, everything in

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Yorktowne Drive
2017 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$845
990 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Freshly painted through out. Laminate flooring upstairs, large master has spacious walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
7549 Broadway
7549 Broadway, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
7549 Broadway is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom located in Merrillville, IN. The total square footage is 1,500 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a spacious backyard.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5548 Washington Street
5548 Washington Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1094 sqft
5548 Washington Street is a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville for only $1,450 a month. This home will not stay available long so apply now for this beautiful property! The total square footage is 1,094 and was built in 1949.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5435 Georgia Street
5435 Georgia Street, Merrillville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
819 sqft
5435 Georgia Street is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Merrillville, IN. This home comes with central air and kitchen appliances. Schedule your showing today at www.rently.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
City Guide for Portage, IN

Hey Boo Boo! Portage, Indiana is the proud home of Yogi Bears Jellystone Park.

More than 36,900 people call Portage, Indiana, home. Portage is the largest city in Porter County, with fairly consistent weather that reaches an average high of 77F in July and a low of 32F in February. Overall, the cost of living in Portage is quite reasonable in comparison with other cities in Indiana and on par with the national cost of living index. Rental costs at 6 percent below the national rate is even better news for those in the market for an apartment in Portage. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Portage, IN

Finding an apartment in Portage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Portage 2 BedroomsPortage 3 BedroomsPortage Apartments with Balcony
Portage Apartments with GaragePortage Apartments with Parking
Portage Dog Friendly ApartmentsPortage Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILGlenview, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILCalumet City, ILMerrillville, IN
Michigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILLa Grange, ILRichton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL
Broadview, ILCalumet Park, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College