26 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Portage, IN
Hey Boo Boo! Portage, Indiana is the proud home of Yogi Bears Jellystone Park.
More than 36,900 people call Portage, Indiana, home. Portage is the largest city in Porter County, with fairly consistent weather that reaches an average high of 77F in July and a low of 32F in February. Overall, the cost of living in Portage is quite reasonable in comparison with other cities in Indiana and on par with the national cost of living index. Rental costs at 6 percent below the national rate is even better news for those in the market for an apartment in Portage. See more
Finding an apartment in Portage that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.