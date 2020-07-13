/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Pendleton, IN with pool
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
5 Units Available
Pendleton Place III
103 Shamrock Circle, Pendleton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
From our newly remodeled clubhouse and sparkling pool to our spacious floor plans, weve chosen finishes and features that are sure to make you feel right at home. Stop in today and see all that Pendleton Place has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Pendleton
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Results within 10 miles of Pendleton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1189 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
16777 Loch Circle
16777 Loch Circle, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,488
1903 sqft
The lifestyle series is designed for low maintenance living! Small Lot, yard work included with HOA. Great Open Floor Plan: Huge great room w/gas fireplace is open to the eat-in kitchen w/hardwood flooring.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14533 Hinton Drive
14533 Hinton Drive, Fishers, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
5226 sqft
Immaculate fully upgraded 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home available July 13th 2020 in Avalon Of Fishers.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12687 White Chapel Circle
12687 White Chapel Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1540 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for rent starting July 1st 2020 in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car attached garage . Open concept between the great room and kitchen.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Limestone Springs
12035 Zircon Lane #300
12035 Zircon Lane, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1222 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom, 2.5 full bath condo in Fishers! Luxury vinyl floors in the kitchen and entry, cathedral ceiling and a large walk-in closet in the master.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
13957 Wimbleton Way
13957 Wimbleton Way, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 sqft
Available for RENT August 1st 2020 !! Immaculate townhouse 3 Bedroom 21/2 Baths. 2 story foyer with iron railings.Spacious family room and eat in updated kitchen & breakfast bar.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Avalon of Fishers
12717 Tamworth Drive
12717 Tamworth Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1444 sqft
Immaculate corner unit available for rent September 1st 2020. Home features 3 bedrooms with 21/2 baths with 2 car attached garage open foyer with iron spindles. .