239 Lex Lane
Last updated June 19 2020 at 3:53 PM

239 Lex Lane

239 N Lex Ln · (765) 528-2757
Location

239 N Lex Ln, Paragon, IN 46166

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$37,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1034 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
BACK ON THE MARKET -- PRICE REDUCED TO SELL! CALL TODAY!!! 765-528-2757

PRICE REDUCED! Last 2019 Model in our Inventory -- 2020 models will have a price increase! See a Video Tour at our FaceBook Page - PARAGON MOBILE HOME PARK!

You can take a VIRTUAL tour of this home at our website - https://mynewleafhomes.com.

Mobile Home for Sale - 239 Lex Lane, Lot Rent is $225 per month, and will be guaranteed for 2 years after the sale. 3 BR 2 Bath. Total Electric with Heat Pump; Duke Energy is the service provider and the average monthly electric bill is about $150. Municipal Water and Sewer (Town of Paragon). Front 6x12 foot wooden deck, back steps, skirting....fully set up and ready to move in on the day the loan is funded.

At this price, the home must remain in the park until the mortgage is satisfied. We can put you in touch with our lender who specializes in Mobile Homes and works with ALL credit scores, or you may use your own.

Call 765-528-2757 for more details on this unique opportunity to OWN your own home.
This home is located in the Paragon MHP in Paragon IN. Quiet town about 6 miles south of Martinsville. Our Park is bordered on 2 sides by farm fields...very peaceful country feeling.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

