Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM

14 Apartments under $800 for rent in Noblesville, IN

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
680 South 13th Street
680 South 13th Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
This cozy 1 bedroom and 1 bath home is Move-In Ready. Completely remodeled, Clean, and Modern you will be happy to call this home. Located close to everything you need, you will be minutes away from everything.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
984 Logan Street, Suite #201
984 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$480
355 sqft
2nd floor office space This is a second floor commercial space. All utilities are included. Free secure WIFI in the space.
Results within 10 miles of Noblesville
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
61 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
23 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Eclipse
8444 Rothbury Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$689
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,238
1500 sqft
The Eclipse apartment homes (formerly Brandywine Apartments) located in Indianapolis, Indiana offer the recreational luxuries that people of every lifestyle find comfort in.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
22 Units Available
I69-Fall Creek
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
$925
Elegant apartments located right off of I-465, just minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Choose from several beautiful floor plans. Car ports and garages are available. Apartments are cat and dog friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
14 Units Available
Meridian Hills
Meridian Lakes Apartments
7344 Meridian Hills Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$630
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meridian Lakes is nestled in the quiet residential neighborhood of Meridian Hills on the north side of Indianapolis, Indiana. Enjoy the convenience of being located only minutes from Downtown Indy, Broad Ripple, I-465, St.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
72 Units Available
Allisonville
Williamsburg North Apartments
4430 Brookline Ct, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Cozy homes with nice carpeting, fireplace and ceiling fans. Pet friendly. Parking available on site. Near Keystone at the Crossing for shopping convenience. Within 20 minutes of downtown Indy.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
41 Units Available
Nora - Far Northside
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1004 sqft
These newly refurbished homes features oak cabinetry and modern appliances. Near I-465. The community features a lavish pool, fitness center and private brick carports. Lake views available.
Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
14 Units Available
Allisonville
A/62 Apartments
6111 Allisonville Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
802 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential location offers the best of both worlds with easy access to downtown and I-465. Cozy apartments feature private patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Pool and lovely courtyard for residents to enjoy.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Retreat Northwest
1130 Racquet Club North Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1329 sqft
Recently renovated. Modern apartment units with ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Plenty of onsite amenities, including a grill area, pool and business center. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Right near I-465.
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
10 Units Available
Allisonville
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$744
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$884
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,124
1590 sqft
Chateau in the Woods is a charming community comfortably nestled in a peaceful, wooded residential setting in the popular northeast Kessler neighborhood of Indianapolis, Indiana.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
St. Vincent - Greenbriar
Barrington Estates
8717 Old Town West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1376 sqft
Classic architecture and lush landscaping complement large garden-style and townhouse apartments. Short walking distance for dining at Applebee's, Pancake House and Boston Market as well as a community nature park.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*. PERFECT FOR TEMPORARY LOCAL ASSIGNMENTS OR TRAVELING HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS. CALL/TEXT 317.344.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Broad Ripple
711 East 65th Street
711 East 65th Street, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$400
Professional office suites starting at $400/month. Recently updated with new carpet & paint, off street park at your door convenience, Full service sublease includes utilities, internet, access to copier/scanner, conference rooms, kitchen.

July 2020 Noblesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Noblesville Rent Report. Noblesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Noblesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Noblesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Noblesville rents have increased 0.9% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Noblesville stand at $886 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,098 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Noblesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Noblesville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents grew 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Noblesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Noblesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Noblesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Noblesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,098 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Noblesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Noblesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Noblesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

