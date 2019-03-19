913 Middle Dr.

Amenities
NEW WHITELAND: Tracy Rd. & US 31
Single family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Other Features Include: 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Fireplace, Carpet, Covered Front Porch, Patio, Firepit, Washer/Dryer Hook-up
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: TBD
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS:
15 - 18 month lease required.
PET POLICY: YES
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Gas Stove, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com