New Whiteland, IN
913 Middle Dr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

913 Middle Dr.

913 Middle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

913 Middle Drive, New Whiteland, IN 46184

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NEW WHITELAND: Tracy Rd. & US 31
Single family home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen. Other Features Include: 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Storage Shed, Fireplace, Carpet, Covered Front Porch, Patio, Firepit, Washer/Dryer Hook-up

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: TBD
CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS:
15 - 18 month lease required.
PET POLICY: YES

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater, Gas Stove, Electric Dryer Hook-up
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 Middle Dr. have any available units?
913 Middle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Whiteland, IN.
What amenities does 913 Middle Dr. have?
Some of 913 Middle Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 Middle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
913 Middle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 Middle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 Middle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 913 Middle Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 913 Middle Dr. offers parking.
Does 913 Middle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 913 Middle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 Middle Dr. have a pool?
No, 913 Middle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 913 Middle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 913 Middle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 913 Middle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 913 Middle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 913 Middle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 913 Middle Dr. has units with air conditioning.

