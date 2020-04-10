29 East Main Street

Amenities

Two Bedroom Apartment Remodeled and Ready!



Take a look at another updated 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit right in the heart of to New Palestine! The pictures speak for themselves. Large living room for the family, off street parking, and coin operated laundry on site. All electric unit makes bill paying easy. This apartment is changing top to bottom!



Appliances Included: Stove, Refrigerator

Central Air: No, window units available



Pets: Cats ONLY

Please ask about our pet policy.



Utility Information: All Electric

Tenant Pays: Electric, Trash, Water & Sewer



Rental Terms: Rent: $725, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $725, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.