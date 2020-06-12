Apartment List
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Muncie, IN

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
10 Units Available
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Last updated June 12 at 12:53pm
Old West End
1 Unit Available
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$475
1012 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Industry
1 Unit Available
615 S Penn St A
615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$391
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 296425 615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302 2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sky Park
1 Unit Available
106 E Berkely Ave
106 East Berkley Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 bath house Muncie, IN - Property Id: 288814 This unit has 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, kitchen and dining room, living room and a 1 car garage that has been converted to a usable space if needed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1911 N. Janney
1911 North Janney Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$490
496 sqft
1911 N. Janney Available 07/27/20 2 bedroom close to campus available August 2020. - This 2 bedroom house is available August 2020. This cozy home is the perfect option if you are looking to keep your utility cost low.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Anthony
1 Unit Available
1804 N. Ball Ave.
1804 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1804 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/14/20 2 Bed House! - 2 Bedroom House close to Ball State campus! Cute and cozy! A Must See! Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5170918)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southside
1 Unit Available
2413 S. Ebright St.
2413 South Ebright Street, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
720 sqft
2413 S. Ebright St. Available 09/14/20 2 bedroom Home at 2413 S Ebright - This 2 bed, 1 bath home includes a washer and dryer, shed, and large year. Plus, it's pet friendly!Call 765-289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4979210)

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Southside
1 Unit Available
2204 S. Waldemere
2204 South Waldemere Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1124 sqft
2 bedroom coming soon - This home would be perfect for a family. Nice sized living room which is great for when you have friends over. Updated kitchen with stove and refrigerator included. Both bedrooms have larger closets.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
McKinley
1 Unit Available
110 East Columbus Avenue
110 East Columbus Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$550
800 sqft
MONTH OF APRIL FREE if lease signed by March 25, 2020 on this 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit in a Downtown Muncie duplex.

Last updated June 12 at 01:03pm
Anthony
1 Unit Available
2501 Wheeling Avenue
2501 North Wheeling Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2501 Wheeling Avenue in Muncie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Muncie

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Bradford Park
1 Unit Available
1114 South Stockport Drive - 2
1114 South Stockport Drive, Yorktown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
850 sqft
Nice 2BR 1 Bath Duplex in Yorktown. Comes with all appliances including Washer/Dryer. Only bill is electric. Water/Sewage/Trash paid by landlord. 2 off street parking spots provided. Nice big lot with fire pit, in a quiet neighborhood.

June 2020 Muncie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Muncie Rent Report. Muncie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Muncie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Muncie rent trends were flat over the past month

Muncie rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Muncie stand at $559 for a one-bedroom apartment and $735 for a two-bedroom. Muncie's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Muncie, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Muncie rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Muncie, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Muncie is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Muncie's median two-bedroom rent of $735 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.5% increase in Muncie.
    • While Muncie's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Muncie than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than four times the price in Muncie.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

