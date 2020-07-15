All apartments in Muncie
4504 N Rosewood Ave.
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

4504 N Rosewood Ave.

4504 North Rosewood Avenue · (626) 826-6089
Location

4504 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN 47304
Northview

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Northview. Amenities included: central air, central heat, front deck, screen porch, updated kitchen, new appliances; new range, new microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, hardwood floors, vinyl flooring, carpet, updated bathroom, and yard. 2car attached garage with double sink. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dubuni at 626-826-6089 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 N Rosewood Ave. have any available units?
4504 N Rosewood Ave. has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 N Rosewood Ave. have?
Some of 4504 N Rosewood Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 N Rosewood Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
4504 N Rosewood Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 N Rosewood Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 N Rosewood Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 4504 N Rosewood Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 4504 N Rosewood Ave. offers parking.
Does 4504 N Rosewood Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 N Rosewood Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 N Rosewood Ave. have a pool?
No, 4504 N Rosewood Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 4504 N Rosewood Ave. have accessible units?
No, 4504 N Rosewood Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 N Rosewood Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4504 N Rosewood Ave. has units with dishwashers.
