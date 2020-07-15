4504 N Rosewood Ave.

Amenities

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Northview. Amenities included: central air, central heat, front deck, screen porch, updated kitchen, new appliances; new range, new microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, hardwood floors, vinyl flooring, carpet, updated bathroom, and yard. 2car attached garage with double sink. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 30th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $2,600 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Dubuni at 626-826-6089 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.