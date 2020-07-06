Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

1609 W 15th St. Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!!!!! NICE!! ROOMY! 2 bedroom 1 bath wt bonus room!! - ***THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT, PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY****



Don't judge a book by it's cover!! This home is very spacious and cozy! 1 bedroom downstairs, and a loft type bedroom upstairs. The downstairs bonus room could be used as another bedroom. Large eat in kitchen has stove & fridge provided. Bathroom has tub and shower. New carpet, vinyl plank and paint throughout home make the inside worth checking out! Large fenced in back yard with parking. Large laundry room off the living room helps make doing laundry more convenient! Pets accepted with approval and deposit. SECTION 8 WELCOMED!!



--Bonus room

--Stove & fridge provided

--Large fenced in back yard

--Washer & dryer hook up

--Tenant pays all utilities (elec, gas, water & sewage)



Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.



If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



(RLNE4505374)