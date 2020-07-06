All apartments in Muncie
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:54 PM

1609 W 15th St.

1609 West 15th Street · (765) 288-0890 ext. 000
Location

1609 West 15th Street, Muncie, IN 47302
Thomas Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1609 W 15th St. · Avail. Aug 1

$550

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
1609 W 15th St. Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!!!!! NICE!! ROOMY! 2 bedroom 1 bath wt bonus room!! - ***THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT, PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY****

Don't judge a book by it's cover!! This home is very spacious and cozy! 1 bedroom downstairs, and a loft type bedroom upstairs. The downstairs bonus room could be used as another bedroom. Large eat in kitchen has stove & fridge provided. Bathroom has tub and shower. New carpet, vinyl plank and paint throughout home make the inside worth checking out! Large fenced in back yard with parking. Large laundry room off the living room helps make doing laundry more convenient! Pets accepted with approval and deposit. SECTION 8 WELCOMED!!

--Bonus room
--Stove & fridge provided
--Large fenced in back yard
--Washer & dryer hook up
--Tenant pays all utilities (elec, gas, water & sewage)

Complete Property Care also posts to your credit report now. This means we can help you establish great credit or assist on repairing a low credit score! Having a high credit score can assist you on receiving loans to own a house or buy a car.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE4505374)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 W 15th St. have any available units?
1609 W 15th St. has a unit available for $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Muncie, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Muncie Rent Report.
What amenities does 1609 W 15th St. have?
Some of 1609 W 15th St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1609 W 15th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1609 W 15th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 W 15th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 W 15th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1609 W 15th St. offer parking?
Yes, 1609 W 15th St. offers parking.
Does 1609 W 15th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 W 15th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 W 15th St. have a pool?
No, 1609 W 15th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1609 W 15th St. have accessible units?
No, 1609 W 15th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 W 15th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 W 15th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
