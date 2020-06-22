426 Hendricks

Amenities

Spacious Bungalow with Fully Fenced Backyard Available Immediately - Welcome home! Available for rent, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently updated and is move-in ready! Restored hardwood floors throughout the main floor living space & 2 main floor bedrooms! Fully remodeled bathroom and kitchen, including brand new appliances. Huge 3rd bedroom on the second floor with new carpet & large closet space. Full basement that is clean and dry for extra storage, or whatever you decide to use it for! Brand new washer and gas dryer included in basement. Large outdoor space via the front porch and fully fenced backyard. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis. 1 year lease required. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due at lease signing. Give us a call for more information, or to schedule a private tour of this property.



