All apartments in Michigan City
Find more places like 426 Hendricks.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Michigan City, IN
/
426 Hendricks
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

426 Hendricks

426 Hendricks Street · (219) 344-2292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

426 Hendricks Street, Michigan City, IN 46360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 426 Hendricks · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Bungalow with Fully Fenced Backyard Available Immediately - Welcome home! Available for rent, this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been recently updated and is move-in ready! Restored hardwood floors throughout the main floor living space & 2 main floor bedrooms! Fully remodeled bathroom and kitchen, including brand new appliances. Huge 3rd bedroom on the second floor with new carpet & large closet space. Full basement that is clean and dry for extra storage, or whatever you decide to use it for! Brand new washer and gas dryer included in basement. Large outdoor space via the front porch and fully fenced backyard. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis. 1 year lease required. Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due at lease signing. Give us a call for more information, or to schedule a private tour of this property.

(RLNE5854772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 Hendricks have any available units?
426 Hendricks has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 426 Hendricks have?
Some of 426 Hendricks's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 Hendricks currently offering any rent specials?
426 Hendricks isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 Hendricks pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 Hendricks is pet friendly.
Does 426 Hendricks offer parking?
No, 426 Hendricks does not offer parking.
Does 426 Hendricks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 426 Hendricks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 Hendricks have a pool?
No, 426 Hendricks does not have a pool.
Does 426 Hendricks have accessible units?
No, 426 Hendricks does not have accessible units.
Does 426 Hendricks have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 Hendricks does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 426 Hendricks have units with air conditioning?
No, 426 Hendricks does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 426 Hendricks?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedargate (IN)
110 Cedargate Court
Michigan City, IN 46360

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILSouth Bend, INMishawaka, INValparaiso, INHammond, INCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, IN
Riverdale, ILDolton, ILSt. Joseph, MIPlymouth, INCalumet Park, ILHighland, INGriffith, INLansing, ILHarvey, IL
Lakes of the Four Seasons, INBlue Island, ILGlenwood, ILHobart, INHomewood, ILGary, INMarkham, ILSauk Village, ILLowell, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity