213 California

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities media room

GET AWAY FROM THE CITY AND RELAX ON THE BEACH! MICHIGAN CITY INDIANA IS OPEN! LAKE MICHIGAN AWAITS YOU! Waterfront 3 bedroom 3 level town home w/ balconies or patio on each level and party deck on roof.Just steps away from the beach. Great Location close to Michigan City Marina,Washington Park Beach.This 140-acre park has 2 miles of beach, the Washington Park Zoo, the Michigan City Senior Center, restaurant, concessions, the Oasis Splash Park, public art, amphitheater, a marina, public fishing and fish cleaning area, boat launch, picnic shelters.Close access to 20+ local restaurants,Brewery,Wineries,Fine Dining,Steak Houses,Blue Chip Casino,Outside Outlet Mall,Local Specialty Shops& Cafes.Just minutes from Indiana Dunes National Park with 15,000 acres and 50 miles of trails,dunes,wetlands & 15 miles of beach.ThePenthouse level is a large master suite with private balcony w/ lake view & ensuite.The Rooftop deck is great for entertaining, sunbathing, watching the sunrise,sunset & stars!