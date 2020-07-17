All apartments in Michigan City
Find more places like 213 California.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Michigan City, IN
/
213 California
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:27 PM

213 California

213 California Avenue · (219) 661-3000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

213 California Avenue, Michigan City, IN 46360

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
media room
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
GET AWAY FROM THE CITY AND RELAX ON THE BEACH! MICHIGAN CITY INDIANA IS OPEN! LAKE MICHIGAN AWAITS YOU! Waterfront 3 bedroom 3 level town home w/ balconies or patio on each level and party deck on roof.Just steps away from the beach. Great Location close to Michigan City Marina,Washington Park Beach.This 140-acre park has 2 miles of beach, the Washington Park Zoo, the Michigan City Senior Center, restaurant, concessions, the Oasis Splash Park, public art, amphitheater, a marina, public fishing and fish cleaning area, boat launch, picnic shelters.Close access to 20+ local restaurants,Brewery,Wineries,Fine Dining,Steak Houses,Blue Chip Casino,Outside Outlet Mall,Local Specialty Shops& Cafes.Just minutes from Indiana Dunes National Park with 15,000 acres and 50 miles of trails,dunes,wetlands & 15 miles of beach.ThePenthouse level is a large master suite with private balcony w/ lake view & ensuite.The Rooftop deck is great for entertaining, sunbathing, watching the sunrise,sunset & stars!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 California have any available units?
213 California has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 California have?
Some of 213 California's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 California currently offering any rent specials?
213 California is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 California pet-friendly?
No, 213 California is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Michigan City.
Does 213 California offer parking?
No, 213 California does not offer parking.
Does 213 California have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 California does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 California have a pool?
No, 213 California does not have a pool.
Does 213 California have accessible units?
No, 213 California does not have accessible units.
Does 213 California have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 213 California has units with dishwashers.
Does 213 California have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 California does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 213 California?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cedargate (IN)
110 Cedargate Court
Michigan City, IN 46360

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILMishawaka, INSouth Bend, INHammond, INCalumet City, ILValparaiso, INDolton, ILPortage, INGranger, INChicago Heights, IL
Schererville, INHarvey, ILBlue Island, ILSt. Joseph, MIChesterton, INPlymouth, INLa Porte, INGlenwood, ILLansing, IL
Riverdale, ILGriffith, INMerrillville, INGary, INSouth Holland, ILHomewood, ILSauk Village, ILLowell, INMarkham, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity