Last updated November 22 2019 at 4:16 PM

7501 North Meridian Street

7501 North Meridian Street · No Longer Available
Location

7501 North Meridian Street, Meridian Hills, IN 46260
Meridian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in popular Meridian Hills off 75th & Meridian minutes to Downtown, Park Tudor, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple and so much more! This home has lots of great natural light and features 4 bed/4.5 baths, custom built-ins, a swimming pool, firepit and patio all enclosed in a large fenced yard. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in area off of kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Lovley living room with cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. Nice office space on main level. Master suite is on the main level and features a gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs with lovely hardwood floors. Huge finished basement with workout area, gorgeous bar, wine cellar, full bathroom and an additional family space with a gas fireplace. Pets Negotiable! Tenants responsible for maintaining pool and chemicals - owner will open and close the pool. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7501 North Meridian Street have any available units?
7501 North Meridian Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian Hills, IN.
What amenities does 7501 North Meridian Street have?
Some of 7501 North Meridian Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7501 North Meridian Street currently offering any rent specials?
7501 North Meridian Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7501 North Meridian Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7501 North Meridian Street is pet friendly.
Does 7501 North Meridian Street offer parking?
No, 7501 North Meridian Street does not offer parking.
Does 7501 North Meridian Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7501 North Meridian Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7501 North Meridian Street have a pool?
Yes, 7501 North Meridian Street has a pool.
Does 7501 North Meridian Street have accessible units?
No, 7501 North Meridian Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7501 North Meridian Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7501 North Meridian Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7501 North Meridian Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7501 North Meridian Street does not have units with air conditioning.

