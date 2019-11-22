7501 North Meridian Street

Amenities

Located in popular Meridian Hills off 75th & Meridian minutes to Downtown, Park Tudor, Monon Trail, Broad Ripple and so much more! This home has lots of great natural light and features 4 bed/4.5 baths, custom built-ins, a swimming pool, firepit and patio all enclosed in a large fenced yard. Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, eat-in area off of kitchen as well as a formal dining room. Lovley living room with cathedral ceilings and a gas fireplace. Nice office space on main level. Master suite is on the main level and features a gorgeous master bath with dual sinks, jacuzzi tub, separate shower and two walk-in closets. Two bedrooms and a full bath upstairs with lovely hardwood floors. Huge finished basement with workout area, gorgeous bar, wine cellar, full bathroom and an additional family space with a gas fireplace. Pets Negotiable! Tenants responsible for maintaining pool and chemicals - owner will open and close the pool. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



