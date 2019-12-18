501 East 75th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home rests on corner lot near Meridian Hills and Williams Creek. Completely updated baths and kitchen, lovely hardwoods, and fresh paint inside and out! The main floor features a living room with gas fireplace, dining room open to the renovated kitchen boasting upscale appliances and all new flooring, cabinets, granite counters and backsplash. A convenient sunroom leads from the home to the garage and outdoor patio area and two bedrooms are located by the gorgeous hall bath. A spacious master suite is tucked away upstairs with multiple closets, en suite bath and space for a sitting area. This home is a must-see!