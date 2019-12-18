All apartments in Meridian Hills
Find more places like 501 East 75th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meridian Hills, IN
/
501 East 75th Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:51 PM

501 East 75th Street

501 E 75th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

501 E 75th St, Meridian Hills, IN 46240
Meridian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home rests on corner lot near Meridian Hills and Williams Creek. Completely updated baths and kitchen, lovely hardwoods, and fresh paint inside and out! The main floor features a living room with gas fireplace, dining room open to the renovated kitchen boasting upscale appliances and all new flooring, cabinets, granite counters and backsplash. A convenient sunroom leads from the home to the garage and outdoor patio area and two bedrooms are located by the gorgeous hall bath. A spacious master suite is tucked away upstairs with multiple closets, en suite bath and space for a sitting area. This home is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 East 75th Street have any available units?
501 East 75th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meridian Hills, IN.
What amenities does 501 East 75th Street have?
Some of 501 East 75th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 East 75th Street currently offering any rent specials?
501 East 75th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 East 75th Street pet-friendly?
No, 501 East 75th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meridian Hills.
Does 501 East 75th Street offer parking?
Yes, 501 East 75th Street offers parking.
Does 501 East 75th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 East 75th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 East 75th Street have a pool?
No, 501 East 75th Street does not have a pool.
Does 501 East 75th Street have accessible units?
No, 501 East 75th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 501 East 75th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 East 75th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 501 East 75th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 East 75th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, IN
Westfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INBeech Grove, INWhitestown, INCumberland, IN
Lebanon, INPittsboro, INBargersville, INDanville, INGreenfield, INFranklin, INPendleton, INTipton, INMartinsville, INMarion, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Indiana University-BloomingtonMarian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion