All apartments in McCordsville
Find more places like 6916 N Karnes Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McCordsville, IN
/
6916 N Karnes Drive
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

6916 N Karnes Drive

6916 N Karnes Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6916 N Karnes Dr, McCordsville, IN 46055
Austin Trace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,390 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 16 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offe

(RLNE5123837)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 N Karnes Drive have any available units?
6916 N Karnes Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McCordsville, IN.
What amenities does 6916 N Karnes Drive have?
Some of 6916 N Karnes Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 N Karnes Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6916 N Karnes Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 N Karnes Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6916 N Karnes Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6916 N Karnes Drive offer parking?
No, 6916 N Karnes Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6916 N Karnes Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 N Karnes Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 N Karnes Drive have a pool?
No, 6916 N Karnes Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6916 N Karnes Drive have accessible units?
No, 6916 N Karnes Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 N Karnes Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 N Karnes Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6916 N Karnes Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6916 N Karnes Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Find a Sublet
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN
Shelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INPendleton, INBeech Grove, INFranklin, IN
Tipton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INLebanon, INNew Castle, INPittsboro, INDanville, INMarion, INGreensburg, INMartinsville, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis