Home
/
Lawrence, IN
/
5404 Brassie Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 9:08 PM

5404 Brassie Drive

5404 Brassie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5404 Brassie Drive, Lawrence, IN 46235

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Located in popular Winding Ridge off 42nd & Carroll Road and only a short drive to Ft. Ben State Park, Pendleton Pike and interstates. This spacious home features vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the great room. Large, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and garden tub. Golf course view with patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5404 Brassie Drive have any available units?
5404 Brassie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
What amenities does 5404 Brassie Drive have?
Some of 5404 Brassie Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5404 Brassie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5404 Brassie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5404 Brassie Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5404 Brassie Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5404 Brassie Drive offer parking?
No, 5404 Brassie Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5404 Brassie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5404 Brassie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5404 Brassie Drive have a pool?
No, 5404 Brassie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5404 Brassie Drive have accessible units?
No, 5404 Brassie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5404 Brassie Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5404 Brassie Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5404 Brassie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5404 Brassie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

