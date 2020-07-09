5404 Brassie Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Located in popular Winding Ridge off 42nd & Carroll Road and only a short drive to Ft. Ben State Park, Pendleton Pike and interstates. This spacious home features vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the great room. Large, eat-in kitchen with cherry cabinets, master suite with walk-in closet, dual sinks and garden tub. Golf course view with patio. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



