Lawrence, IN
4731 Wellington Avenue
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:35 PM

4731 Wellington Avenue

4731 Wellington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Wellington Avenue, Lawrence, IN 46226

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

$150 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is in Lawrence off 47th & Franklin Rd. Home features fresh paint throughout, new laminate floors and carpet. Cute eat-in kitchen with lots of counter and cabinet space. A fenced yard with a storage shed. Small dogs allowed. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4731 Wellington Avenue have any available units?
4731 Wellington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawrence, IN.
Is 4731 Wellington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4731 Wellington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4731 Wellington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4731 Wellington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4731 Wellington Avenue offer parking?
No, 4731 Wellington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4731 Wellington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4731 Wellington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4731 Wellington Avenue have a pool?
No, 4731 Wellington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4731 Wellington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4731 Wellington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4731 Wellington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4731 Wellington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4731 Wellington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4731 Wellington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

