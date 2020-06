Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* *MOVE IN SPECIAL* 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located on the south side just off 931 giving you convenient access to the city while still being able to a rural like setting in the spacious backyard! Fridge and stove included. Washer and dryer are included in AS IS condition. Property is on a well, tenant pays gas & electric. Lawn care is provided. Qualifying pets under 40 lbs accepted with additional fees.

SECTION 8 ACCEPTED HERE



If you are seeing this listing on any site other than CRMPROPERTIES.NET - please visit our website for an accurate list of amenities as syndication is not always correct.