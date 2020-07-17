All apartments in Kokomo
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

302 E Walnut St # B

302 E Walnut St · (765) 487-2037
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

302 E Walnut St, Kokomo, IN 46901

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment close to downtown! 1,100 SQ FT. Water and Sanitation included. Tenant pays electric and gas. Stove, refrigerator, & washer/dryer hookups included. Recently remodeled unit with large rooms! Small qualifying pets are accepted with additional fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 E Walnut St # B have any available units?
302 E Walnut St # B has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 302 E Walnut St # B have?
Some of 302 E Walnut St # B's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 E Walnut St # B currently offering any rent specials?
302 E Walnut St # B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 E Walnut St # B pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 E Walnut St # B is pet friendly.
Does 302 E Walnut St # B offer parking?
No, 302 E Walnut St # B does not offer parking.
Does 302 E Walnut St # B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 E Walnut St # B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 E Walnut St # B have a pool?
No, 302 E Walnut St # B does not have a pool.
Does 302 E Walnut St # B have accessible units?
No, 302 E Walnut St # B does not have accessible units.
Does 302 E Walnut St # B have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 E Walnut St # B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 E Walnut St # B have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 E Walnut St # B does not have units with air conditioning.
