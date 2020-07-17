302 E Walnut St # B

Amenities

*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment close to downtown! 1,100 SQ FT. Water and Sanitation included. Tenant pays electric and gas. Stove, refrigerator, & washer/dryer hookups included. Recently remodeled unit with large rooms! Small qualifying pets are accepted with additional fees!



