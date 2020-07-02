Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking trash valet

INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $27,780; Double occupants: Max income of $31,740; Triple occupants: Max income of $35,700. Located in the small, quiet community of Hebron, Misty Glen Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, with rents from: $619 for one-bedroom units; $719 for two-bedroom units; to $799 for three-bedroom units. These spacious homes range from 650 to 1,052 square feet. Just minutes from Valparaiso, this pet-friendly community is an easy commute to anywhere in Northwest Indiana on the nearby major highways and interstates.