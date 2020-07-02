All apartments in Hebron
Last updated July 2 2020 at 9:15 AM

Misty Glen

99 Misty Ln · (219) 641-3202
Location

99 Misty Ln, Hebron, IN 46341

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Misty Glen.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
trash valet
INCOME RESTRICTED APARTMENTS - THE ABOVE IS A GUIDELINE, SPECIFIC UNITS MAY HAVE DIFFERENT INCOME FLOORS AND CAPS. MORE RESTRICTIONS MAY APPLY AND ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE. Single occupants: Max income of $27,780; Double occupants: Max income of $31,740; Triple occupants: Max income of $35,700. Located in the small, quiet community of Hebron, Misty Glen Apartments offers one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes, with rents from: $619 for one-bedroom units; $719 for two-bedroom units; to $799 for three-bedroom units. These spacious homes range from 650 to 1,052 square feet. Just minutes from Valparaiso, this pet-friendly community is an easy commute to anywhere in Northwest Indiana on the nearby major highways and interstates.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Misty Glen have any available units?
Misty Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hebron, IN.
What amenities does Misty Glen have?
Some of Misty Glen's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Misty Glen currently offering any rent specials?
Misty Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Misty Glen pet-friendly?
Yes, Misty Glen is pet friendly.
Does Misty Glen offer parking?
Yes, Misty Glen offers parking.
Does Misty Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, Misty Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Misty Glen have a pool?
No, Misty Glen does not have a pool.
Does Misty Glen have accessible units?
No, Misty Glen does not have accessible units.
Does Misty Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Misty Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does Misty Glen have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Misty Glen has units with air conditioning.
