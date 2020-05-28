All apartments in Granger
Granger, IN
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
Last updated June 4 2020 at 11:43 AM

13406 Golden Harvest Lane

13406 Golden Harvest Lane · (574) 575-4464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN 46530

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3668 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn. offering a great educational environment from elementary to high school and beyond. Right up the road from the University of Notre Dame college, this house is ideally located just a short drive away from grocery stores, convenience stores and other shops in the area , you will find this charming and spacious home to be a dream house and in the perfect location.
This 3668 sqft home comes equipped with 4-bedrooms, 3.5 baths, with a mixture of carpet and tile flooring throughout the house to offer a visual balance of flooring to accommodate the light earthy colors of the home. The basement is completely finished and adds a great feature to this beautiful to the home, it comes with a full bathroom, entertainment section with a built in 55 inch tv, a working water fall and colored lighting for a relaxed atmosphere, there is an adjacent 5th bedroom or spare room with built in tv/entertainment slot in the wall. There is a new washer/dryer located on the first floor in a separate room next to the door that leads to the garage. The kitchen comes with a standalone island, up to date appliances, stainless steel refrigerator and very comfortable cooking space-across from the kitchen is a lovely dining room with fireplace to set the perfect dining experience to entertain for those special gatherings and holidays festivities. All bedrooms come with adequate closet space and room to fit a comfortable size bed and furniture to accessorize the room to your liking. The master bedroom is (23x18) is very spacious with a master bathroom and walk in closet, this bedroom offers more than enough space to live comfortably and be in your own place of peace when time to retire or relax from the rest of the world. This home offers an elaborate outdoor entertainment area complete with a spacious backyard, inground pool, outdoor stereo, stove with grill top, 3 mini refrigerators and a spacious layout to host a gathering or party your guests are sure to remember.
A 2-car garage to keep your vehicles safe from inclement weather
and a shed to be used for extra space or your lawn-care items.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Pet Deposit (If applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,600, Available 7/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane have any available units?
13406 Golden Harvest Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane have?
Some of 13406 Golden Harvest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13406 Golden Harvest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13406 Golden Harvest Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13406 Golden Harvest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13406 Golden Harvest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13406 Golden Harvest Lane does offer parking.
Does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13406 Golden Harvest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13406 Golden Harvest Lane has a pool.
Does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane have accessible units?
No, 13406 Golden Harvest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13406 Golden Harvest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13406 Golden Harvest Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13406 Golden Harvest Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
