Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

27 Apartments for rent in Granger, IN with garage

Granger apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
31 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that

1 of 17

Last updated June 30 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
51551 Currant Road
51551 Currant Road, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1255 sqft
Penn Harris Madison, Blue Ribbon rated school district: Elementary- Mary Frank, Middle School- Discovery, High School- Penn. Minutes away from Grape Road shopping and dining. Quiet, safe neighborhood with large yard and covered patio. 3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 19

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
12300 Settlers Cove Court
12300 Settlers Cove Court, Granger, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2378 sqft
Tenant responsible for all utilities No smoking on inside. 1 year lease Granite counter tops kitchen, newer stove, Fireplace, heated garage,new roof.
Results within 1 mile of Granger
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
20 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 1 at 12:10pm
8 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Granger
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$865
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
58 Units Available
Northeast South Bend
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,117
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.

1 of 25

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
River Park
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue
2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1785 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back.

1 of 1

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1222 Arbor Lane
1222 Arbor Drive, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1140 sqft
1222 Arbor Lane Available 08/13/20 3 Bedroom & 3 Bathroom Single Family Home In Mishawaka! - Welcome Home! This 3 bedroom & 3 bathroom home is sure to check off all the boxes of what you're looking for in a home! There are two bedrooms upstairs,

1 of 39

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
1402 E Washington St
1402 East Washington Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
3184 sqft
1402 E Washington St Available 07/31/20 Mid Century Beauty Located Just Minutes from Notre Dame and DT South Bend - Located just minutes from the University of Notre Dame, this Mid Century home has a lot to offer with tons of natural light from all

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
54598 Twyckenham Drive
54598 Twyckenham Dr, St. Joseph County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1472 sqft
Ivy Quad Condo across the street from the University of Notre Dame.

1 of 31

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
419 Abbey St.
419 Abbey St, Roseland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1919 sqft
419 Abbey St. Available 07/10/20 Close to Notre Dame, Town home at Dublin Village, 3 bedroom 3.5 baths.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
Hayden
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 07/03/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital.

1 of 8

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY CLEAN, all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY CLEAN-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.

1 of 19

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
28867 County Road 10* Available 07/17/20 3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast South Bend
1110 Chalfant St.
1110 Chalfant Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$949
1000 sqft
***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED***Presented by HomeWorks Management: New flooring and fresh paint throughout this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with large master bedroom, separate living, dining and family rooms, family room has foe fireplace, basement and off

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
West Washington
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.
Results within 10 miles of Granger
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 12:15pm
8 Units Available
Rum Village
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!

1 of 17

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
4317 Sapphire Drive
4317 Saphire Dr, South Bend, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1822 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a brand new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Granger, IN

Granger apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

