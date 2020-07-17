All apartments in Goshen
408 1/2 River Avenue
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

408 1/2 River Avenue

408 1/2 River Ave · No Longer Available
Location

408 1/2 River Ave, Goshen, IN 46528

Amenities

parking
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nice River View Single Family Home Available in Goshen - • 2-Bedroom Single Family Home
• 1-Bathroom
• River View
• Tenants Must Have Gas & Electric and Water & Sewer Transferred into their Name
• Refrigerator
• Gas Oven/Range
• Gas Furnace
• Off Street Parking (2-Vehicles)
• Fenced in Back Yard
• Tenant Must Provide Lawn Care
• Tenants Must Provide Snow Removal
• Goshen School District
• No Pets Allowed
• No Smoking
• 1-Year Lease and Security Deposit Required
• Apply at No Cost at www.5star-team.com
• After You Apply We Will Contact You

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5881319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

