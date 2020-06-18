191 Winchester Trl Lot #191

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL New 2020 Champion Home Coming SOON - Property Id: 284171



This BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Home is coming to the Winchester Trails Community SOON! Home offers 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms. Living room, Kitchen & Dinning room for Plenty of Space for Everyone! The homes Master Bedroom has an attached Master Bathroom & Walk-in Closet. The home will have it's own driveway for private off the street parking and you'll also have an 8x10 deck off the drive up to your main entrance!

Winchester Trails is a pet friendly community located in Goshen Community School District. Not far from downtown Goshen which has lots of shopping, restaurants and TONS of entertainment options. Inside the community we have a spacious Fenced in Playground along with Basketball Courts, Club House, Fenced in Dog Park and BEAUTIFUL Pond!

Contact Randi Miller TODAY for more information & Blue Blue Print Layout

574.534.1220 Ex. 1

