Apartment List
/
IN
/
franklin
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN

Finding an apartment in Franklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
2177 Galaxy Drive
2177 Galaxy Drive, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$941
1396 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
985 Knox Drive
985 Knox Dr, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
If it’s a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premier location you’re after, this home in the very desirable Heritage neighborhood is hard to beat.

1 of 15

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1839 North Main Street
1839 North Main Street, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
131 Copper Oak Court
131 Copper Oak Court, Whiteland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2409 sqft
This attractive 2-story home boasts an updated kitchen with all major appliances and a work island with room for stool seating. The separate breakfast room is accented with wainscoting and ceramic tile flooring and opens to the great room.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
426 Pleasant Drive
426 Pleasant Drive, New Whiteland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,240
1296 sqft
Great Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms ready for you to call home! Open kitchen living area with a great back yard! View at www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38pm
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 23

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 15

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Franklin
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
22 Units Available
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
South Perry
11 Units Available
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$692
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$702
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
913 sqft
Situated in the suburban south side of Indianapolis, South & Madison offers spacious apartments and townhomes in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
20 Units Available
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
23 Units Available
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$868
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,174
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:02pm
South Franklin
22 Units Available
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Eight minutes from downtown-Indianapolis, the Keeneland Crest Apartments offer high-end amenities in a comfortable community. Enjoy remodeled units with ample storage and outdoor living-space, as well as a pool, sundeck, cyber cafe, parking, and car-wash.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Edgewood
2 Units Available
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a Virtual Tour Now!Live life at the next level at Southport Crossing Apartments and Townhomes in Indianapolis IN.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
I65-South Emerson
15 Units Available
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$881
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,206
1346 sqft
Just off of I-65 with numerous shopping and dining venues nearby. Pet-friendly apartments include private balcony or patio, in-unit laundry hookup and carpet. Residents have access to gym, pool and garage.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
South Franklin
Contact for Availability
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1379 sqft
Redwood™ Indianapolis is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:05pm
5 Units Available
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
33 Units Available
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:57pm
South Perry
3 Units Available
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Autumn Chase apartment homes in Southport, Indiana are located a quick 11 miles south of downtown Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
South Perry
2 Units Available
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1054 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Place is the place to be on the south side of Indianapolis.
City Guide for Franklin, IN

Benjamin Franklin fans get ready to rent in a town named after the man himself. We've got all the info you could possibly need for renting and living in this little city in the heart of Indiana, so read on and enjoy.

If you're the kind of person loves renting in a walkable city, then you are in luck. With plenty of connecting creek-side greenways and parks, as well as a quaint walker-friendly downtown, your feet can take you anywhere your heart desires and your surroundings will never fall short of beautiful. In downtown, you will find plenty of shops, eats, and entertainment among the historic buildings, including the Artcraft Theatre, a community center for film, art, and special events.

The cost of housing in Franklin ranges from cheap apartments to costly luxury townhomes. Cheap apartments are becoming harder to come by, with rentals that cost less are in high demand and low supply. However, there are some beautiful townhomes and nice, big apartments to choose from, there are also some charming 2-story townhomes with huge loft-style layouts that feature hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, grand rooms, and attached garages.

While in-unit amenities often include convenient and tempting extras, such as a yard, washer and dryer hookups, garage, and a porch, community amenities usually feature just the most basic of amenities, such as parking. However, one of the more affordable apartment communities in town, the Traditions on Eastview Drive, does include a swimming pool, gym, and laundry facilities, plus some great lake views!

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment rental? Well, that may be a tough one. Though you can surely find a cat friendly apartment, dog friendly apartments are much harder to come by. For all you dog owners out there, a little legwork may be in order. Look for smaller apartment buildings, duplexes, and rental homes in the local classifieds to find a dog-friendly landlord.

Franklin is a sweet city, so we'll keep this guide sweet and simple... and short. Have fun and best of luck on the home hunt!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Franklin, IN

Finding an apartment in Franklin that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Franklin 2 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFranklin 3 BedroomsFranklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Apartments with Garage
Franklin Apartments with GymFranklin Apartments with ParkingFranklin Apartments with PoolFranklin Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Franklin Cheap PlacesFranklin Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Pet Friendly PlacesFranklin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, IN
Columbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Bloomington
Marian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University