Last updated June 18 2020

4225 Holton Avenue

4225 Holton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Holton Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46806
Pettit-Rudisill

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4225 Holton Ave. - ALL NEW REMODELED Three Bedroom Home! Available Soon *SHOWABLE* - Ranch style three bedroom/one bath home located off of Holton Avenue. This all new remodeled home features ceramic tile, carpet, a kitchen that comes complete with a stove, refrigerator, and microwave as well as a shed great for storage! It is renting for $695/month, plus utilities. For any further questions regarding this property call Kaufmann Property Management at 260-745-4839. Stop by our office located at 2216 South Calhoun Street and pick up a listing or visit our website at www.kpmhousing.com.

**COME IN AND VIEW THIS PROPERTY TODAY**

Deposit - $695

(RLNE5725747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Holton Avenue have any available units?
4225 Holton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Wayne, IN.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Holton Avenue have?
Some of 4225 Holton Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Holton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Holton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Holton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 Holton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4225 Holton Avenue offer parking?
No, 4225 Holton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4225 Holton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Holton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Holton Avenue have a pool?
No, 4225 Holton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Holton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4225 Holton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Holton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Holton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
