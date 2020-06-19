4225 Holton Avenue

Amenities

4225 Holton Ave. - ALL NEW REMODELED Three Bedroom Home! Available Soon *SHOWABLE* - Ranch style three bedroom/one bath home located off of Holton Avenue. This all new remodeled home features ceramic tile, carpet, a kitchen that comes complete with a stove, refrigerator, and microwave as well as a shed great for storage! It is renting for $695/month, plus utilities. For any further questions regarding this property call Kaufmann Property Management at 260-745-4839. Stop by our office located at 2216 South Calhoun Street and pick up a listing or visit our website at www.kpmhousing.com.



Deposit - $695



(RLNE5725747)