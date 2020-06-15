Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2309 Birchwood- Nice Three Bedroom Ranch - AVAILABLE NOW!! - This 3 bedroom ranch with garage is located on a double corner lot, has off street parking and is on a low traffic street!

This home features new tile floors, a freshly painted interior, replacement windows, steel entrance doors and central air conditioning. The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove and over the range microwave. It is both dog and cat friendly. *Restrictions/Fees apply* This home is 925 SF and is renting for only $650 per month plus utilities.



*COME IN AND VIEW THIS PROPERTY TODAY*



Deposit $650



