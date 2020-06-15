All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:42 AM

2309 Birchwood

2309 Birchwood Avenue · (260) 745-4839
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2309 Birchwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46803
Harvester Community

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2309 Birchwood · Avail. now

$650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2309 Birchwood- Nice Three Bedroom Ranch - AVAILABLE NOW!! - This 3 bedroom ranch with garage is located on a double corner lot, has off street parking and is on a low traffic street!
This home features new tile floors, a freshly painted interior, replacement windows, steel entrance doors and central air conditioning. The kitchen has a refrigerator, stove and over the range microwave. It is both dog and cat friendly. *Restrictions/Fees apply* This home is 925 SF and is renting for only $650 per month plus utilities.

*COME IN AND VIEW THIS PROPERTY TODAY*

Deposit $650

(RLNE4733013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Birchwood have any available units?
2309 Birchwood has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Birchwood have?
Some of 2309 Birchwood's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Birchwood currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Birchwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Birchwood pet-friendly?
Yes, 2309 Birchwood is pet friendly.
Does 2309 Birchwood offer parking?
Yes, 2309 Birchwood does offer parking.
Does 2309 Birchwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Birchwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Birchwood have a pool?
No, 2309 Birchwood does not have a pool.
Does 2309 Birchwood have accessible units?
No, 2309 Birchwood does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Birchwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 2309 Birchwood does not have units with dishwashers.
