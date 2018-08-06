2102 Fox Ave

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhouse near downtown and the Broadway Corridor - Located a few minutes from downtown this spacious townhouse in the Historic Fox Homestead features private entry with foyer, living room, kitchen with custom cabinets, and half bath on main level with laundry. Upstairs you will find a very large bedroom with sitting area, a generous landing and a full bath. All New appliances, carpet, and paint. The home also has a rear entry that opens into a large yard that is over half an acre and stretches a city block! Basement storage with outdoor access. Enjoy the convenience of downtown with the peace and privacy of this home. This home is has a gas forced air furnace and central air conditioning.



This is a non-smoking unit. Applicants must posses good verifiable rental history and stable verifiable income.



(RLNE5406452)