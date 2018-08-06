All apartments in Fort Wayne
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2102 Fox Ave

2102 Fox Avenue · (260) 744-2537
Location

2102 Fox Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN 46802
Poplar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2102 Fox Ave · Avail. now

$745

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Townhouse near downtown and the Broadway Corridor - Located a few minutes from downtown this spacious townhouse in the Historic Fox Homestead features private entry with foyer, living room, kitchen with custom cabinets, and half bath on main level with laundry. Upstairs you will find a very large bedroom with sitting area, a generous landing and a full bath. All New appliances, carpet, and paint. The home also has a rear entry that opens into a large yard that is over half an acre and stretches a city block! Basement storage with outdoor access. Enjoy the convenience of downtown with the peace and privacy of this home. This home is has a gas forced air furnace and central air conditioning.

This is a non-smoking unit. Applicants must posses good verifiable rental history and stable verifiable income.

(RLNE5406452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 Fox Ave have any available units?
2102 Fox Ave has a unit available for $745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Wayne, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
Is 2102 Fox Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2102 Fox Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 Fox Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2102 Fox Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Wayne.
Does 2102 Fox Ave offer parking?
No, 2102 Fox Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2102 Fox Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 Fox Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 Fox Ave have a pool?
No, 2102 Fox Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2102 Fox Ave have accessible units?
No, 2102 Fox Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 Fox Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 Fox Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 Fox Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2102 Fox Ave has units with air conditioning.
