East Chicago, IN
4807 Northcote Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

4807 Northcote Ave

4807 Northcote Avenue · (512) 494-1111
Location

4807 Northcote Avenue, East Chicago, IN 46312
Southside

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lot/ Land w/ Owner Financing Available - Owner Financed Land is Perfect to build on,Great view, great location, and great opportunity! Beautiful residential lot to build your dream home is located in Lake County. $10,000 for sale with low down payment. We will make you the loan. Or Make me an offer!!! This is in Lake County 3,500 sq ft / 0.08 acres. We welcome agents, we pay 3% and we offer discounts for cash purchase or purchases with more than 10% down.
Call for details today!
Buttross Properties (512) 320-0888

(RLNE2746515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4807 Northcote Ave have any available units?
4807 Northcote Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Chicago, IN.
Is 4807 Northcote Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4807 Northcote Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4807 Northcote Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4807 Northcote Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Chicago.
Does 4807 Northcote Ave offer parking?
No, 4807 Northcote Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4807 Northcote Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4807 Northcote Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4807 Northcote Ave have a pool?
No, 4807 Northcote Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4807 Northcote Ave have accessible units?
No, 4807 Northcote Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4807 Northcote Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4807 Northcote Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4807 Northcote Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4807 Northcote Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
