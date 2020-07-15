AL
/
IN
/
brownsburg
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:28 AM

13 Studio Apartments for rent in Brownsburg, IN

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 12:25 AM
16 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$1,008
717 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
421 East Main Street
421 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$7,400
For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsburg
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 15 at 04:28 AM
11 Units Available
Key Meadows
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$665
545 sqft
Located close to I-74 and I-465. Downtown Indianapolis, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and Eagle Creek Park are just minutes away. Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom units available. Gym, dog park, pool and tennis courts onsite.

1 of 11

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Key Meadows
3125 Dandy Trail
3125 Dandy Trail, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,100
Suite 200 has 1 private office/conference room, 1/2 bath, large open/cubical area. There are several suite options available at this location. Landlord it willing to modify/update suites with a long term lease.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
7545 Rockville Road
7545 Rockville Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$2,525
Highly visible 18,480 sf professional brick building with steel structure, loading dock, and natural light. Over 3.7 acres, with 600' of frontage on US 36 provides easy access and 77 parking spots. Building and parking expansion potential.

1 of 27

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2556 East US Highway 136
2556 West Main Street, Pittsboro, IN
Studio
$2,000
New office/warehouse space in Pittsboro. Roughly 400 sq ft of office space with mechanical room and bathroom. The warehouse area is 1600 sq ft with 14x14 overhead door.

1 of 28

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1289 East US Highway 136
1289 West Main Street, Pittsboro, IN
Studio
$3,400
Office/warehouse space between Pittsboro and Lizton. Roughly 1250 sq ft of office space downstairs and upstairs with mechanical room and bathroom. The warehouse area is 4175 sq ft with 12x14 overhead door.
Results within 10 miles of Brownsburg
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
11 Units Available
Eagledale
Pangea Cedars Apartments
3417 N Rybolt Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$532
417 sqft
Modern apartments just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Dogs and cats allowed. Parking and laundry available on site. Near the Indiana Discount Mall and Saraga International Grocery for shopping convenience.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Crooked Creek
7601 North MICHIGAN Road
7601 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,500
BEAUTIFUL SALON, BOOTH SPACE AVAILABLE FOR RENT, OFFICE SPACE ALSO AVAILABLE. 1ST, LAST MONTH & SECURITY DEPOSIT REQURED. TEXT 317-373-5183 FOR VIEWING PROPERTY.

1 of 8

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.

1 of 16

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Speedway
5000 Crawfordsville Road
5000 Crawfordsville Road, Speedway, IN
Studio
$950
Office Space in the Heart Of Speedway***950 Square feet Consist of 2 Private Offices, Reception Area, 4 Cubicles & Private Bathroom*** This is a Basement Office w/Private Entrance Located on High Traffic 4 Lanes of Crawfordsville Road.

1 of 6

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Cross
110 South 4th Street
110 South 4th Street, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$4,524
Lower level space with high ceilings. Former town hall, insurance company occupies main level. Off street parking lot accommodates 30+ cars. Park at your door convenience with less than 5 minute walk to downtown Zionsville Village.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 11:34 PM
1 Unit Available
47 West Marion Street
47 West Marion Street, Danville, IN
Studio
$400
1 individual 14x14 office available for rent just South of the Courthouse in Danville. Common areas include, waiting room, bathroom, and conference room. Tenant is responsible for 20% of electric, gas, water, cleaning, and snow removal.
Rent Report
Brownsburg

July 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Brownsburg Rent Report. Brownsburg rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Brownsburg rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Brownsburg rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Brownsburg rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Brownsburg stand at $774 for a one-bedroom apartment and $958 for a two-bedroom. Brownsburg's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Brownsburg throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 9 of of the largest 10 cities in the Indianapolis metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has the least expensive rents in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $848; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,147, while one-bedrooms go for $926.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,620; rents grew 0.2% over the past month and 2.3% over the past year.

    Brownsburg rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Brownsburg has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Brownsburg is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Evansville.
    • Brownsburg's median two-bedroom rent of $958 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Brownsburg remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Dallas (+0.2%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,133, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Brownsburg than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Brownsburg.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0.2%
    1.2%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Fishers
    $930
    $1,150
    0.3%
    -5.9%
    Noblesville
    $890
    $1,100
    0.9%
    3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0
    0.4%
    Greenfield
    $760
    $940
    0.5%
    1.2%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    0
    3.2%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,240
    0.4%
    2.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Similar Pages

    Brownsburg 1 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 BedroomsBrownsburg 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrownsburg 3 BedroomsBrownsburg Accessible ApartmentsBrownsburg Apartments with BalconyBrownsburg Apartments with GarageBrownsburg Apartments with GymBrownsburg Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrownsburg Apartments with ParkingBrownsburg Apartments with PoolBrownsburg Apartments with Washer-DryerBrownsburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrownsburg Pet Friendly PlacesBrownsburg Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INBloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, INCumberland, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INEllettsville, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoIndiana University-BloomingtonMarian UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis