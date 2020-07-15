All apartments in Allen County
514 Highfields Cove

514 Highfields Cove · (260) 466-3987
Location

514 Highfields Cove, Allen County, IN 46845

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1982 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Available October 1st! "New Subdivision in Northwest Allen County Schools! Lancia’s Springfield II located on a pond lot. Almost 2,000 sq.ft. 5 BDR, 2.5 Bath, Master on the main. Enter the home to view a vaulted ceiling, Great Room, Kitchen and Nook. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and upgraded fixtures. stainless appliances, smooth-top range and all appliances are included even Washer and Dryer. Cubbie Lockers in hall leading to Garage with a 4 ft extension with pull down attic stairs. Custom master and laundry closets. Andersen windows and many current home essentials. 2.5 miles to I-69, Parkview Hospital and Dupont Rd. No pets, no smoking, minimum 12 month lease. Must carry renters insurance. OCCUPANCY OCTOBER 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

