514 Highfields Cove

Amenities
Available October 1st! "New Subdivision in Northwest Allen County Schools! Lancia’s Springfield II located on a pond lot. Almost 2,000 sq.ft. 5 BDR, 2.5 Bath, Master on the main. Enter the home to view a vaulted ceiling, Great Room, Kitchen and Nook. Kitchen has Granite Counter Tops and upgraded fixtures. stainless appliances, smooth-top range and all appliances are included even Washer and Dryer. Cubbie Lockers in hall leading to Garage with a 4 ft extension with pull down attic stairs. Custom master and laundry closets. Andersen windows and many current home essentials. 2.5 miles to I-69, Parkview Hospital and Dupont Rd. No pets, no smoking, minimum 12 month lease. Must carry renters insurance. OCCUPANCY OCTOBER 1, 2020.