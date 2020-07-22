Apartment List
wells county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Wells County, IN

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Jersey
718 Jersey Street, Bluffton, IN
4 Bedrooms
$900
1749 sqft
FOR SALE NO CREDIT CHECK LOAN NOT FOR RENT - BIG HOUSE 4BR 1800 sq. ft. For sale with no credit check loan. $59K and payments of about $450 a month. We will make you a direct loan with simple interest, no balloon payment, no prepayment penalty.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
1015 S Jersey St
1015 Jersey Street, Bluffton, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
1015 S Jersey St Available 05/15/20 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom ranch home - 3 bedroom/1 bathroom ranch home in Bluffton. Off street parking, central air. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778714)

Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
328 S Jersey St
328 Jersey Street, Bluffton, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
1168 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath Big Lot - This 3 bed/1 bath home on Jersey St offers a huge corner lot, private backyard, and attached garage. Set up a showing today! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5778205)

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1200 S Rangeview Circle
1200 S, Wells County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plan with modern gourmet kitchens. Outdoor living areas and patios. 1 car garage in this plan. Comes with high speed fiber optic internet. Adjacent to Clear Creek Trail and Pet Friendly.

Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1150 S Rangeview Circle
1150 S, Wells County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION! Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath plan with modern gourmet kitchens. Outdoor living areas and patios. 1 car garage in this plan. Comes with high speed fiber optic internet. Adjacent to Clear Creek Trail and Pet Friendly.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
215 Davis Road
215 Davis Road, Ossian, IN
Studio
$3,400
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
*** Assisted Living Community Offers 7 Private Studio Apartments for Lease * All the Comforts of Home in a Private Studio Apartment * Each Studio Apartment Includes: Handicap Accessible, Kitchenette with Full Size Refrigerator, Private Bath with
Results within 5 miles of Wells County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12204 Indianapolis Rd
12204 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
New HOME in a great community! - Property Id: 290296 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11152 Indianapolis Rd
11152 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2400 sqft
11152 Indianapolis Rd Available 09/01/20 Home for rent by Capital Property Management - This stunning four bedroom three and a half bath sits on a 9 acre ranch.

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
15804 Aboite Rd
15804 Aboite Road, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2001 sqft
A nice home & 3 qtr acre lot located in the country right beside Indiana's leading regenerative farm Seven Sons Farms while being perfectly located 10 minutes away from coventry FW, 15 minutes form Huntington, 4 minutes from Roanoke.
Results within 10 miles of Wells County
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
157 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Wayne
949 Home Ave
949 Home Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
- Nice home in the 46807! Its a 3 bedroom 2 story on a basement. Bonus room on main floor as laundry room or office! New flooring, new interior paint, newer windows, large eat in kitchen.. close to foster park! (RLNE5980453)

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxford
3315 Reed St.
3315 Reed Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
- What a cute home! All new flooring, new interior paint, newer windows, basement and 2 car detached garage! (RLNE5976777)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pontiac Place
2758 Abbott St
2758 Abbott Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
965 sqft
2758 Abbott St - Super cute newer construction home! Very Open Concept on a great corner lot. Home has a nice rear deck for entertaining, nice front covered porch, and very close to amenities.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxford
2929 Lillie Street
2929 Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$660
1344 sqft
New Listing!! - This is a 3 bedroom home that it right next to a Church. New windows and flooring throughout. Tenant pays all utilities. Sorry no pets allowed No Pets Allowed (RLNE5906732)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14933 Knobcone Ct
14933 Knobcone Court, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
4bed! 2.5 bath! 3 car garage! **AVAILABLE NOW** - This house is only 15 years old and is a great home.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Wayne
940 Cottage Ave
940 Cottage Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$599
942 sqft
- 2 Story | 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 942 Sqft | Basement | Appliances Included: Stove (Refrigerator not provided) Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small pets(Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Oakdale
320 W Oakdale Drive
320 West Oakdale Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1370 sqft
320 W Oakdale Drive - Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. This property offers a wonderful kitchen, beautiful flooring through out the house.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
South Suburban
1002 Ventura Lane
1002 Ventura Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$785
1334 sqft
1002 Ventura Lane - Beautiful Three Bedroom Home w/Remodeled Kitchen - *Upcoming* (NOT SHOWABLE) - 1334 Sq. Ft. Beautiful three bedroom home has a large wooded lot with deck. It features hardwood floors, three bedrooms and a bath.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairfield Terrace-Belmont
401 W Pettit Av
401 West Pettit Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$685
- Nice 3 bedroom ranch! new flooring, new interior paint, newer windows, updated 1.5 baths! Take a look today! (RLNE3376689)

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pettit-Rudisill
4505 South Park Dr.
4505 South Park Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$685
- Like new 3 bedroom 1.5 bath ranch on partially finished basement! Central air, detached garage, new flooring, new paint and a dishwasher. (RLNE2763455)

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6917 Amber Road
6917 Amber Road, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3018 sqft
Escape to the peaceful park like setting of this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on full finished walkout basement. Park-like 2 acre wooded lot with creek and trails throughout. Enjoy the wildlife from the 300 sq.ft.

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
2220 Dunkelberg Rd - HOME # 110
2220 Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
1076 sqft
Ser# 5566 Model #32B A/C-W1G5834166 From Museums of Art and History, to magnificent Zoos, Science Centers, and Botanical Conservatories; our historical community sits among some of Fort Wayne's most incredible sites. Visit us today!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Pettit-Rudisill
4740 Reed St
4740 Reed Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$675
580 sqft
3 BR House - Single-story house Appliances included: refrigerator, stove Tenant responsible for gas, electric, trash and water utilities Newly remodeled All new flooring Not pet friendly No Pets Allowed (RLNE5764694)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4002 E Saddle Dr
4002 East Saddle Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1373 sqft
4002 E Saddle Dr Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath in Mature SWACS neighborhood - This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath is great home for starting a family and getting established in Allen county's premier school district.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wells County?
Apartment Rentals in Wells County start at $650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wells County?
Some of the colleges located in the Wells County area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, Indiana University-Kokomo, and Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Wells County have apartments for rent?
Fort Wayne, Fishers, Noblesville, Muncie, and Anderson have apartments for rent.

