Allen County, IN
12867 Shearwater Run
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

12867 Shearwater Run

12867 Shearwater Run · No Longer Available
Location

12867 Shearwater Run, Allen County, IN 46845

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
**Available NOW** Large 4 Story Bed Room in North West Allen County Schools. - Ready to move into tranquility? Come see this two story newer home with over 2,600 square ft of living space that backs up to a nature preserve and sit in a quiet cul-de-sac. Large upper level recreation room, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage! Home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, island, upgraded cabinets with crown molding, recessed & pendant lights, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. The 1st floor Master Suite features a double vanity, garden tub/walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet. Other amenities include 9 ft ceilings on main level, vinyl plank flooring in foyer, kitchen & dining area, rounded drywall corners, high efficiency furnace, low "E" Glass, Argon filled windows, and more. Enjoy a walk in the nature preserve The best of both worlds - HUGE 22 x 18 2nd floor recreation room gives you the space of a basement but without the hassles and worries. This property is in the district of Carroll High and Carrol Middle School.

To Apply visit selectpropertymgmt.com or give us a call 260-209-0108

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4558065)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12867 Shearwater Run have any available units?
12867 Shearwater Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen County, IN.
What amenities does 12867 Shearwater Run have?
Some of 12867 Shearwater Run's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12867 Shearwater Run currently offering any rent specials?
12867 Shearwater Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12867 Shearwater Run pet-friendly?
No, 12867 Shearwater Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen County.
Does 12867 Shearwater Run offer parking?
Yes, 12867 Shearwater Run offers parking.
Does 12867 Shearwater Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12867 Shearwater Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12867 Shearwater Run have a pool?
No, 12867 Shearwater Run does not have a pool.
Does 12867 Shearwater Run have accessible units?
No, 12867 Shearwater Run does not have accessible units.
Does 12867 Shearwater Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 12867 Shearwater Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12867 Shearwater Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 12867 Shearwater Run does not have units with air conditioning.
