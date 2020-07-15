12867 Shearwater Run

Amenities

**Available NOW** Large 4 Story Bed Room in North West Allen County Schools. - Ready to move into tranquility? Come see this two story newer home with over 2,600 square ft of living space that backs up to a nature preserve and sit in a quiet cul-de-sac. Large upper level recreation room, 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 3 car garage! Home features a modern kitchen with granite counter tops, island, upgraded cabinets with crown molding, recessed & pendant lights, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances. The 1st floor Master Suite features a double vanity, garden tub/walk-in shower and huge walk-in closet. Other amenities include 9 ft ceilings on main level, vinyl plank flooring in foyer, kitchen & dining area, rounded drywall corners, high efficiency furnace, low "E" Glass, Argon filled windows, and more. Enjoy a walk in the nature preserve The best of both worlds - HUGE 22 x 18 2nd floor recreation room gives you the space of a basement but without the hassles and worries. This property is in the district of Carroll High and Carrol Middle School.



To Apply visit selectpropertymgmt.com or give us a call 260-209-0108



No Pets Allowed



