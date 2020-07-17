All apartments in Allen County
Find more places like 1108 Southerly Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen County, IN
/
1108 Southerly Point
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1108 Southerly Point

1108 Southerly Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1108 Southerly Court, Allen County, IN 46845

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious Ranch 3bed/2.5bath home with beautiful wooded view. - **AVAILABLE NOW**
Must see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home with a beautiful view of a horse pasture and a country feel. 2554 sqft on the main level with another 700 sqft plus in the finished basement/rec room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances that stay. The island in the kitchen has a gas stove with bright new paint throughout. Cathedral wooded ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace is floor to ceiling, wet bar and built-in bookcase in the great room. Very spacious main hallway bath with dual vanity sink. Large master bedroom with double walk-in closets, dual vanity sink and separate power/shower room. 2nd and 3rd bedroom each have double closets. Enjoy your coffee with a wonderful view of the wooded backyard and horse pasture in the large sunroom. Dining room separates the sunroom, kitchen and great room. Laundry is on the main level with large capacity front load washer and dryer included. Garage appears to be two car but it has a 3rd bay door on the rear. This home also features dual furnaces and water heaters.

(RLNE3821898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Southerly Point have any available units?
1108 Southerly Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen County, IN.
What amenities does 1108 Southerly Point have?
Some of 1108 Southerly Point's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Southerly Point currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Southerly Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Southerly Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Southerly Point is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Southerly Point offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Southerly Point offers parking.
Does 1108 Southerly Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1108 Southerly Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Southerly Point have a pool?
No, 1108 Southerly Point does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Southerly Point have accessible units?
No, 1108 Southerly Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Southerly Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Southerly Point does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Southerly Point have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Southerly Point does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln
Fort Wayne, IN 46845
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INMuncie, INElkhart, INLima, OHMarion, IN
Peru, INHuntington, INWarsaw, INWabash, IN
Yorktown, INBluffton, INGoshen, INButler, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Huntington UniversityIndiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Indiana Institute of TechnologyIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne