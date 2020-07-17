1108 Southerly Point

Amenities

Spacious Ranch 3bed/2.5bath home with beautiful wooded view. - **AVAILABLE NOW**

Must see this spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath ranch home with a beautiful view of a horse pasture and a country feel. 2554 sqft on the main level with another 700 sqft plus in the finished basement/rec room. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances that stay. The island in the kitchen has a gas stove with bright new paint throughout. Cathedral wooded ceilings and beautiful stone fireplace is floor to ceiling, wet bar and built-in bookcase in the great room. Very spacious main hallway bath with dual vanity sink. Large master bedroom with double walk-in closets, dual vanity sink and separate power/shower room. 2nd and 3rd bedroom each have double closets. Enjoy your coffee with a wonderful view of the wooded backyard and horse pasture in the large sunroom. Dining room separates the sunroom, kitchen and great room. Laundry is on the main level with large capacity front load washer and dryer included. Garage appears to be two car but it has a 3rd bay door on the rear. This home also features dual furnaces and water heaters.



