21 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL with hardwood floors
The layout of Zion was originally constructed to mimic the design of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the roads that were supposed to form the diagonal parts of the flag were never completed, but it's still a close approximation.
Zion is unique not only for having spawned the 1970s hair rock band Shoes (who were still recording as recently as 2012), but also for being one of only a very few cities in the world to be carefully planned before it was built. Other towns and cities have grown up haphazardly around a water source or crossing point between roads, but such chaos wasn't good enough for Zion. Town founder John Alexander Dowie meticulously planned where all the streets would go before the first paving stone was set. Was he some kind of control freak? Probably, but his careful planning means that Zion residents benefit from having good access to their homes and businesses, buildings that are oriented to catch as much natural light as possible, and plenty of parks. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Zion renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.