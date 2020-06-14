21 Apartments for rent in Zion, IL with hardwood floors

The layout of Zion was originally constructed to mimic the design of the Union Jack flag of the United Kingdom. Unfortunately, the roads that were supposed to form the diagonal parts of the flag were never completed, but it's still a close approximation.

Zion is unique not only for having spawned the 1970s hair rock band Shoes (who were still recording as recently as 2012), but also for being one of only a very few cities in the world to be carefully planned before it was built. Other towns and cities have grown up haphazardly around a water source or crossing point between roads, but such chaos wasn't good enough for Zion. Town founder John Alexander Dowie meticulously planned where all the streets would go before the first paving stone was set. Was he some kind of control freak? Probably, but his careful planning means that Zion residents benefit from having good access to their homes and businesses, buildings that are oriented to catch as much natural light as possible, and plenty of parks. See more