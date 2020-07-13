Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorkville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
12 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
154 Bertram Drive
154 Bertram Drive, Yorkville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sought after Bristol Bay Clubhouse Community one bedroom condo features Kitchen with breakfast bar and reach in pantry. Master bedroom has large walk-in-closet with organizer shelves. Living room with neutral carpeting. 1 car detached garage.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2259 Beresford Drive
2259 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1656 sqft
Wow! Completely remodeled home! New LVT floor, carpet & tile. New 42 inch Shaker kitchen with Granite. New stainless steel appliance set & new washer dryer. 3 Large bedrooms, a loft (perfect for home office) and 2 full baths on top level.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3821 Bailey Rd
3821 Bailey Road, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1500 sqft
3821 Bailey Rd Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Yorkville - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4587 Garritano St, Unit C
4587 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
You Will Love This 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
191 WILLOUGHBY Court
191 Willoughby Court, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1494 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 1.1 BATH TOWNHOME IN BRISTOL BAY (A CLUBHOUSE COMMUNITY). NEWER LIVING ROOM FLOORS,FEATURES: PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
409 Twinleaf Trail
409 Twinleaf Trl, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*3 BEDROOM PLUS LARGE LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT REPORT SHOWING MINIMUM SCORE OF 675+ FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER, CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON-SMOKING HOME*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1 MONTHS SECURITY

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4541 Garritano Street
4541 Garritano Street, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful end unit townhouse with 2 Bedrooms 1.5 Baths, Loft, and 1 car garage. 2nd floor laundry room comes with washer and dryer. There is no shortage of storage space in this unit!
Results within 5 miles of Yorkville

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
130 Kevin Lane
130 Kevin Lane, Kendall County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2028 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3044 Troon Drive
3044 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1400 sqft
This 2 Story Property is Ready Now. New Flooring Throughout.........No Carpets......Find Everything You Need: 3 Bedrooms, Plus A Loft, 2nd Floor Laundry room , 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Attached Garage, Open Concept Kitchen With A Pantry.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
12 Saugatuck Road
12 Saugatuck Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Saugatuck Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
509 Gregory Lane
509 Gregory Lane, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 509 Gregory Lane in Plano. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
538 Mallard Lane
538 Mallard Lane, Sugar Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1466 sqft
DRAMATIC 2-STORY TOWNHOME. LIVING ROOM FEATURES A 2-STORY CEILING. DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY, MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET AND PRIVATE ENTRY TO FULL BATH, LOFT OVERLOOKING LIVING ROOM. TWO-CAR ATTACHED GARAGE.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
606 Mansfield Way
606 Mansfield Way, Oswego, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,620
3454 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK FRONT FOR THIS LOVELY AND ELEGANT HOME. 4 BEDROOM + FIRST FLOOR DEN/5TH BEDROOM, SUN ROOM, OVER 3450 SQ FT, 3.1 BATH, 3 CAR GARAGE, FIREPLACE.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
551 Westgate Drive
551 Westgate Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
960 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 10 miles of Yorkville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
41 Units Available
South East Villages
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
28 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,355
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
42 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,235
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,346
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,159
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
South Farnsworth
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,322
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Edgelawn Randall
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,106
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
7 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Edgelawn Randall
1255 Foxcroft Drive
1255 Foxcroft Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1218 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Yorkville, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Yorkville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

