/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:12 PM
41 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2237 Beresford Dr
2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
409 Twinleaf Trail
409 Twinleaf Trl, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1936 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY*3 BEDROOM PLUS LARGE LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE CURRENT CREDIT REPORT SHOWING MINIMUM SCORE OF 675+ FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER, CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON-SMOKING HOME*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1 MONTHS SECURITY
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Yorkville
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2458 Summerwind Lane
2458 Summerwind Lane, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1700 sqft
Move in ready, single family house for rent with 3 bed rooms, 2.5 bath, a fire place and 2 cars garage. Required call or email your phone number before process application or showing unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2807 TROON Drive
2807 Troon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1768 sqft
LARGEST 1/2 DUPLEX IN LAKEWOOD CREEK-3 BEDROOMS PLUS LOFT*QUALIFIED APPLICANTS MUST PROVIDE 675+ CURRENT FICO SCORE FOR ALL ADULTS 18 AND OVER*CLEAN BACKGROUND CHECK*NON SMOKING HOME*NO PETS*LOOKING FOR LONG TERM LEASE*1ST & LAST MONTHS RENT PLUS
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
722 KRISTEN Street
722 Kristen Street, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1637 sqft
Two-Story home close to schools, shopping and community clubhouse. Freshly rehabbed, clean and waiting for you! Nice big yard in back- We are pet friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Yorkville
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
94 Circle Drive East
94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 Scarsdale Road
10 Scarsdale Road, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 Scarsdale Road in Boulder Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1888 Faxon Drive
1888 Faxon Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2248 sqft
Large family home with great open living space! Eat in kitchen with maple cabinets (dishwasher, refrigerator 2019) and is open to family room. Loft area can be 4th bedroom. Master bedroom with walk in closet and updated master bath.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
821 Preston Lane
821 Preston Lane, Oswego, IL
Beautiful single family with 3600 Sqft and pond view sunroom, 4 bedrooms with walk-in closet, 3 car garage, 1st floor den, vault ceiling w/ great natural lighting. Fireplace in living room.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
152 South Evanslawn Avenue
152 South Evanslawn Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2180 sqft
Aurora University Area Cape Cod home on Evanslawn Avenue. A stunning cape cod home located in the center of the boulevard district.
Results within 10 miles of Yorkville
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1382 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,291
1382 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
South Farnsworth
14 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,733
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
1662 Park Vista Lane
1662 Park Vista Lane, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1296 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2543 Hillsboro Blvd
2543 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8649 Foxborough Way
8649 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom (Immediate Move In!) - This BRAND NEW Townhome is set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and was just completed in 2019.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
995 Symphony Drive
995 Symphony Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1288 sqft
3 bed/1.1 bath available in Hometown in Aurora! - Well maintained 3 bed/1.1 bath detached home with 2-car garage close to shopping, schools, restaurants and Rt. 59 Metra in HomeTown community. Available NOW.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8646 Foxborough Way
8646 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Huge 4-Bedroom Townhome - This BRAND NEW Townhome was just completed in 2019! Set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has four bedroom, 2.5 baths and was just completed.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
747 Serendipity Drive
747 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1160 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Similar Pages
Yorkville 2 BedroomsYorkville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsYorkville 3 BedroomsYorkville Apartments with Balcony
Yorkville Apartments with GarageYorkville Apartments with GymYorkville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsYorkville Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, IL