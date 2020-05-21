107 East Judd Street

Amenities

Almost NEW 2nd floor apartment in the heart of the Woodstock Square! Just a hop, skip to the METRA train, Restaurants, Shops & Farmer's Market! VAULTED ceilings and HARDWOOD flooring are truly highlights in this Industrial vibed space. BRIGHT & OPEN floorplan, updated Kitchen. ONLY Two apartments in the upstairs of this building with commercial use below. 2nd Staircase allows for emergency exit convenience & the building has FIRE SPRINKLERS! Landlord provides garbage and snow removal; Tenant pays electric, gas and water. Unit has individual temperature controls for heat & central air conditioning. Overnight parking available in City owned lots within 1/2 block. Pets considered on a case by case basis: Max. 2, dogs under 50lb. Pet deposit $250, refundable. No smoking. Credit report and background check required at tenant's expense.