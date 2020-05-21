All apartments in Woodstock
Find more places like 107 East Judd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woodstock, IL
/
107 East Judd Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 2:51 AM

107 East Judd Street

107 E Judd St · (815) 790-4852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woodstock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

107 E Judd St, Woodstock, IL 60098
Downtown Woodstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Almost NEW 2nd floor apartment in the heart of the Woodstock Square! Just a hop, skip to the METRA train, Restaurants, Shops & Farmer's Market! VAULTED ceilings and HARDWOOD flooring are truly highlights in this Industrial vibed space. BRIGHT & OPEN floorplan, updated Kitchen. ONLY Two apartments in the upstairs of this building with commercial use below. 2nd Staircase allows for emergency exit convenience & the building has FIRE SPRINKLERS! Landlord provides garbage and snow removal; Tenant pays electric, gas and water. Unit has individual temperature controls for heat & central air conditioning. Overnight parking available in City owned lots within 1/2 block. Pets considered on a case by case basis: Max. 2, dogs under 50lb. Pet deposit $250, refundable. No smoking. Credit report and background check required at tenant's expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 East Judd Street have any available units?
107 East Judd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodstock, IL.
How much is rent in Woodstock, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
What amenities does 107 East Judd Street have?
Some of 107 East Judd Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 East Judd Street currently offering any rent specials?
107 East Judd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 East Judd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 East Judd Street is pet friendly.
Does 107 East Judd Street offer parking?
Yes, 107 East Judd Street does offer parking.
Does 107 East Judd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 East Judd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 East Judd Street have a pool?
No, 107 East Judd Street does not have a pool.
Does 107 East Judd Street have accessible units?
No, 107 East Judd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 107 East Judd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 East Judd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 107 East Judd Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Woodstock 2 BedroomsWoodstock 3 Bedrooms
Woodstock Apartments with BalconyWoodstock Apartments with Garage
Woodstock Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Naperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
St. Charles, ILRockford, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRoscoe, ILStreamwood, ILBeloit, WIGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, ILMcHenry, IL
Sycamore, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILBartlett, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILZion, ILLibertyville, ILLake Zurich, ILHampshire, ILBarrington, ILLoves Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Aurora UniversityWheaton College
William Rainey Harper CollegeGateway Technical College
College of DuPage
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity