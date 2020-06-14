Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM

823 Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winnetka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 06
896 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 06 - Property Id: 200640 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 17
896 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 17 - Property Id: 197248 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road 01
894 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091 Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road A13
894 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
800 sqft
894 Green Bay Road A13 - Property Id: 248625 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut St 202
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
545 Chestnut St 202 - Property Id: 197208 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
811 Elm St 211
811 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
166 Woodland Avenue
166 Woodland Avenue, Winnetka, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3630 sqft
Charming sun- filled bungalow in East Winnetka. Easy walk to Greeley School, New Trier High School, Train and more. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and sunny Eastern exposure. Separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2050 Bosworth Lane
2050 Bosworth Ln, Northfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1300 sqft
Inviting 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in desirable Northfield, Middlefork, Sunset Ridge and New Trier school districts. Walking distance to schools, shops, restaurants, walking and biking trails, library and Park District.

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
174 Mary Street
174 Mary Street, Glencoe, IL
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
6500 sqft
Fresh, open design in a gorgeous setting on a large, lush lot just steps from Lake Michigan, parks, town and train plus the excellence of Glencoe schools! This exceptional home has been designed to cater to the experiences of everyday living and
Results within 5 miles of Winnetka
Verified

67 Units Available
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Verified

12 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

21 Units Available
$
21 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

12 Units Available
$
12 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

34 Units Available
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Verified

11 Units Available
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Verified

19 Units Available
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience.
Verified

13 Units Available
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

10 Units Available
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Verified

9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

10 Units Available
Central Street
10 Units Available
Central Station Apartments
1720 Central St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,990
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,073
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,201
1229 sqft
Close to Central Station. Apartments feature quartz counters, hardwood floors and computer niches or dens. Select homes include patios and/or Juliette railings. On-site cyber cafe and 24-hour fitness center. Reserved parking and bike storage available.
Verified

18 Units Available
18 Units Available
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,185
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,515
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Lakeshore
Contact for Availability
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Usually, naming of buildings is left to country English estates and manors. The Judson, at 1243 Judson is the standout exception in Evanston.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Central Street
Contact for Availability
2321 Central
2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.
Verified

Contact for Availability
Downtown Evanston
Contact for Availability
1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities.
City Guide for Winnetka, IL

Remember all those great movies of the 1980s, like Home Alone, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club? All of them were filmed in Winnetka, Illinois, the quintessential All-American suburb.

Winnetka is a village on the north shore of Lake Michigan, about 16 miles north of downtown Chicago. It's where some of the most exclusive and well-off Chicago-area residents choose to live. It's also a village with a lot of rich history in culture. The first houses were built here in 1836, and railroads were built in 1855. The Crow Island School was built in 1938, and the building still stands today as a landmark. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech there at the Village Green, a park in town which still has a plaque memorializing this event. Tree-lined streets give a genteel, cultured vibe to Winnetka - though some may call its idyllic setting closer to Pleasantville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Winnetka, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Winnetka renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

